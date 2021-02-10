DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington used a 9-0 run in the final two minutes of play to hold off a resilient Southwestern team Tuesday night as the host and fourth-seeded Redbirds escaped with a 51-40 win in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
The win marks the third over the Wildcats this season for the Redbirds, who advance to take on top-seeded Mineral Point Friday night in the regional semifinal.
“Southwestern is no stranger to us,” first-year Darlington coach Brad Solberg said. “They know us, and we know them, and we knew coming in that it was going to be a battle.”
The Redbirds (11-10) defeated the Wildcats earlier in the year by scores of 53-46 and 49-45.
“We tried to pressure their wings a little harder tonight and force them to go inside against our height and length,” Solberg said. “We expected it to be a grind, and that’s exactly what it was minus those last two minutes.”
The Redbirds led by as many as 11 early in the second half, before the Wildcats pulled to within 37-36 on a steal and layup by Kinsey Droessler with 6:55 remaining.
Darlington went back up by five on a basket from Cayla Golackson, but the Wildcats cut the lead back down to two on a pair of free throws from Alisa Ramaker with 2:31 to play.
A pair of free throws on the other end from junior Taylor Wedig began a fury of points from the Redbirds, who then got a steal and layup from Jaidyn Evenstad followed by a three-point play and another pair of free throws from Wedig to finish out the 9-0 run. Wedig finished the game with a team-high 26 points for the Redbirds.
“We knew we really needed to pick up the intensity there in the final minutes because they were gaining the momentum,” Wedig said. “We wanted to look for our bigs because that had been working well in the second half for us, and I wanted to make sure I took care of the basketball and made the easy shots when I had the chance too.”
Wedig scored 15 of her points in the second half.
“Tonight our outside shots weren’t falling, so it was crucial that our posts were scoring points for us,” Solberg said. “The girls did a great job of getting the ball down there, and Taylor used her size to her advantage.”
Cayla Golackson added six points for the Redbirds, while Southwestern (4-13) was led by Hannah Lacey and Hannah Brant with eight points each, with all of Lacey’s points coming in the second half.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a season for us, and we are a young team,” Solberg said. “It’s nice to see these girls get a playoff win. I’m very happy for them.”