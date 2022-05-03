Ryan Wohlers gutted his way through a pivotal game for the Loras College baseball team Monday afternoon.
The senior right-hander scattered 10 hits while striking out six and walking only one in a nine-inning complete-game 7-3 victory over Wartburg College at Petrakis Park. The Duhawks (29-8, 13-8 American Rivers Conference) completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Knights (21-17, 11-10) and have the inside track for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with one weekend series remaining.
“I was pitching to my spots and let my defense work,” Wohlers said after improving to 6-2. “You have to trust your defense to get outs, and that’s what I was doing.
“If you get guys on, you have to limit. That’s what we’ve been preaching as a pitching staff. Just try to limit them to one or two runs and call it good.”
The Duhawks could conceivably catch Buena Vista (16-5) for first place in the conference race but would need help this weekend. Loras has the slight edge on Wartburg, Luther and Coe — all of whom enter the final weekend with 11-10 conference records.
Loras finishes with a three-game home set against Simpson (9-12), which is coached by former Duhawks player and assistant coach Nathan Roling.
“And he’s got them playing really good baseball right now, so it’s not going to be easy by any means,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “But, to be honest, it doesn’t matter who you play in this conference, you have to be ready to play every day.
“It’s tough to sweep anybody, especially a good program like Wartburg. But we showed up ready to play today, we got a great performance from Ryan Wohlers, and we executed offensively.”
The Duhawks came from behind to beat Wartburg, 8-6, in the first game Sunday, then got a walk-off single from Max Cullen in the ninth for a 12-11 victory later in the day.
“You can never go into a series thinking you’re automatically going to sweep,” Loras senior shortstop Luke Fennelly said, “because, no matter who you play, they’re going to compete. This weekend was huge for us, especially because every game is so important right now. That No. 2 seed is still up for grabs, and we’re looking to take it.”
Wartburg jumped to an early lead in the top of the second inning, when Caleb Andrews belted a leadoff home run to left field. But the Duhawks immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning, when Danny Rogers led off with a walk, moved up on Dylan Pardoe’s two-out single to right-center and scored on Chris Costantino’s base hit to right-center.
Two innings later, Loras took its first lead by scoring three times on four hits and an error. Joe Egan led off with a single to left and raced to third on Nick DiBenedetto’s well-executed hit-and-run through the left side.
Back-to-back ground outs from Pardoe and Costantino drove in runs before Dakota Church started a two-out rally with a base hit up the middle. He scored all the way from first when leadoff man Fennelly reached on an infield single and a wild overthrow at first base.
The Duhawks added on in the fifth after Cullen led off with a hit batsman, Rogers singled to right field and Egan executed a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. DiBenedetto laced a single up the middle to drive in both runners and make it 6-1.
The Knights got a pair of those runs back in the sixth. Max Goodhue led off with a triple to right center and scored on Zach Walton’s single through the left side. Walton later came across on an Eliot Jurgensen ground out.
Church added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with his fourth home run of the season. His one-out drive to left pushed the lead to 7-3.