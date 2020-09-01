Edgewood-Colesburg debuted at No. 4 in the Iowa Associated Press Class A football rankings.
The Vikings (1-0) received 56 points and were the top team in the rankings that did not receive a first-place vote.
Ed-Co is coming off a 47-6 victory over Clayton Ridge in its opener.
Grundy Center (1-0) and Saint Ansgar (1-0) received four first-place votes apiece with Grundy Center — led by former Dubuque Wahlert coach Travis Zajac — edging Saint Ansgar for the top spot.
Iowa City Regina (0-1) received the other two first-place votes and was rated third, nine points ahead of Ed-Co.
Bellevue (1-0), which opened the season with a 41-0 dismantling of Northeast Goose Lake, earned six points in the Class A poll and was tied for the 14th spot with MFL/Mar-Mac and Earlham.
Dubuque Hempstead (1-0) was the second team outside the Class 4A top 10, garnering six points after a 28-7 victory over Linn-Mar in coach Jeff Hoerner’s debut.
West Des Moines Dowling (1-0) was ranked No. 1, with West Des Moines Valley (1-0), Ankeny (1-0), Southeast Polk (1-0) and Cedar Falls (1-0) rounding out the top 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0) was sixth, followed by Urbandale (1-0), Iowa City West (1-0), Waukee (1-0) and Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0).
In Class 3A, West Delaware (3-0) is ranked seventh after outscoring its first two opponents, 101-0.
Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0) holds down the top spot in 3A, with Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) ranked No. 2 and Solon (1-0) third. Harlan (1-0) and Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1-0) round out the top five. Western Dubuque (0-1) received three votes.
In Class 2A, Maquoketa received two votes despite not being able to play its season opener following a positive coronavirus test within the program.
Monroe PCM (1-0) is ranked No. 1 in 2A.
Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (Class 1A) and Don Bosco (eight-player) earned the No. 1 rankings in the other classifications.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Senior 113, Waterloo 72 — At Hempstead: The Rams won seven of the 10 events to pick up the team victory, with Kaitlyn Vantiger winning the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and aiding in wins in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for Senior.
BOYS PREP GOLF
ED wins triangular — At Galena, Ill.: John Montag and Carter Widmeier both shot 49s as East Dubuque finished with a 205 to edge out River Ridge (207) and Amboy (222) in a triangular at Eagle Ridge.
The Wildcats’ Thomas Hereau was medalist with a 45.