The University of Dubuque will turn to a native daughter with an extensive track record of success to serve as the first women’s hockey coach in program history.
Madyson Moore, an assistant coach at Utica University, returns to her hometown to guide a program that will transfer to the Key City following the closure of Finlandia University in Michigan. Moore has helped Utica to a 43-9-3 record since joining the program as an assistant in October 2021.
The Spartans also announced the hiring of Seamus Gregory as the men’s hockey coach. He has served as the director of intercollegiate athletics since 2019 and as the head men’s hockey coach at Northland College in Ashland, Wis., from 2014-2023.
“I cannot express my excitement for the addition of women’s ice hockey to the University of Dubuque,” Moore said. “Being a native Dubuquer, it gives me such pride to be able to help build this program to its full potential. Growing up as a female hockey player in this town, where the only option was to play with the boys, I’m thrilled for the local young girls to see this is something they can be a part of, too.
“I want to thank president Jeffrey Bullock and vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics Nelson Edmonds for giving me this opportunity, as well as the UD athletic department and campus for welcoming me in. To the City of Dubuque, thank you for having me back, and I look forward to seeing you all at our home games!”
Moore played NCAA Division III hockey herself and split her playing career between New England College and Norwich University. She tallied 68 points in 95 career games and helped Norwich win two conference regular-season titles and two conference tournament titles.
Moore scored a goal in the 2014 national championship game as Norwich finished second. A year later, the Cadets advanced into the national semifinals.
Moore finished first or second on the team in points in both of her seasons at New England College.
Her coaching experience includes a year as an assistant at Plymouth State University for the 2020-21 season. She also served as a head girls’ varsity hockey coach in the Cambridge Public School system in Massachusetts in 2019-20 and spent two seasons as a coach with the ACHA program at McKendree University in Illinois.
Moore has worked with the Northern Cyclones Youth Hockey organization as an assistant coach and academy director and with the USA Hockey Central District as a coach and evaluator. She has completed her USA Hockey Coaches’ Education Program Level 1 Certification, and is also an NFHS Certified Coach.
“I understand what it takes to win both as a player and as a coach, and I look to bring that to UD,” Moore said. “I am highly competitive, but one thing I’ve learned throughout my coaching career so far is how vital growth and development are, both as a player and as a human being. With a new program, each day we as a team need to want to get better and be ready to push past our comfort zone so we can build that confidence and skill that will lead us to championships.
“UD has shown so much support for this program from the initial announcement to each conversation I had with the university staff during the hiring process. It is one of the main reasons I accepted this position and I look forward to meeting and surpassing the goals we all want to reach.”
In addition to her on-ice accomplishments as a player, Moore earned all-academic honors in the Eastern College Athletic Conference.
“We are excited to welcome Madyson back to the Dubuque community,” Edmonds said. “Her familiarity with the area and her success as a player and coach all lend themselves to developing opportunities to grow the sport in the region and preparing our young people to give back to the communities that support us.”
Gregory is the all-time leader for wins in men’s hockey at Northland. His teams qualified for the playoffs six times and he earned the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association coach of the year award in 2016-17.
“It’s an honor to be the first head men’s hockey coach at the University of Dubuque,” Gregory said. “Upon meeting with Nelson and other members of his staff, hearing their vision for the department of athletics, starting hockey, and the support from President Bullock to do so, it’s just incredible. They are raising the bar. I look forward to the challenge, and very much excited to contribute to the growth of hockey in the state of Iowa.
“The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association is a strong conference and one of the best in the country. We have all the support and tools to be successful. This would not be possible without the support of family; my wife and I are ecstatic to make Dubuque our new home and raise our children in a growing vibrant community.”
Gregory has also coached at Williston State College in Williston, N. D. and at Lake Forest College.
“Seamus brings a wealth of experiences which will assist in building a championship program that is grounded in our Mission and engaged in our communities. We are excited to welcome him and his family to UD,” Edmonds said.
