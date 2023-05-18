The University of Dubuque will turn to a native daughter with an extensive track record of success to serve as the first women’s hockey coach in program history.

Madyson Moore, an assistant coach at Utica University, returns to her hometown to guide a program that will transfer to the Key City following the closure of Finlandia University in Michigan. Moore has helped Utica to a 43-9-3 record since joining the program as an assistant in October 2021.

