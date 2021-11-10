Boone McDermott put on a show in his first action in front of Rutgers wrestling fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena this weekend.
The former Dubuque Wahlert state champion pinned Cleveland State University’s Joe Kelby in the first minute of their heavyweight match on Sunday. He also won by injury default over No. 28-ranked Joe Doyle, of Binghamton, as the Scarlet Knights went 3-0 in a quadrangular that also included NJCU. He debuted at No. 29 in InterMat’s 285-pound rankings.
Rutgers won 27 of 30 matches in front of 3,367 fans in the first home event with spectators in attendance since the 2020 Big Ten championships.
“It was awesome and I was excited to finally have fans in (Jersey Mike’s Arena) and to get a feel for what it’s really like,” McDermott said. “I felt great going into it and had a great time showing out.”
McDermott, a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, went 2-1 in his first season at Rutgers last season. After winning an Iowa Class 2A state high school championship as a 220-pound senior at Wahlert, he went 36-1 and won the 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association heavyweight title for Iowa Central Community College.
Duax to redshirt at UNI — University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson on Tuesday announced that all three freshmen on the team will redshirt this season. That includes former Dubuque Hempstead all-stater Michael Duax, the reigning TH Player of the Year, as well as Cedar Falls natives Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat.
Schmitt to sign today — Dyersville Beckman senior Kiersten Schmitt will sign her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Iowa State University at 3 p.m. today at the high school. The WaMaC Conference player of the year set school records for kills in a match, kills in a season and kills in a career in leading the Trailblazers to the state tournament this fall.
Martensen signing with Cyclones — Kayci Martensen, the three-time defending Wisconsin Division 2 state cross country champion, will sign her national letter of intent to run at Iowa State at 10:30 a.m. today at Benton High School. Martensen won four sectional championships as well has her three state titles while representing the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton cross country tri-op.
Perrenoud to Central Missouri — Casey Perrenoud, a former Western Dubuque standout right-handed pitcher now at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, will continue his baseball career at Central Missouri University next year. The Mules are the winningest NCAA Division II program in the country since 2000 and won the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles this spring before taking the Central Regional title.
Cooksley named attacker of the week — Clarke University’s Amber Cooksley, a senior who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, earned the Heart of America Conference’s attacker of the week after her two-match performance last week to end the regular season and begin the league volleyball tournament.
Cooksley recorded a pair of 17-kill matches against Culver-Stockton University last Tuesday and against Evangel University on Saturday, hitting for .351 and .350 percentages respectively. The 17 kills matched her season high.
Entering Tuesday’s conference semifinal match, Cooksley led Clarke with 308 kills, roughly three kills per set, while hitting for a .155 hitting percentage. Playing in full rotation, she is also the team’s leader in digs with 254 for a 2.5 digs per set average.
O’Brien named A-R-C athlete of the week — The American Rivers Conference named Loras College senior Ryleigh O’Brien, a senior forward from Hampton, Ill., as its female athlete of the week. She scored a pair of goals in leading the No. 9-ranked Duhawks to a pair of wins in the league soccer tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Perry claims league honor — Loras defender Libby Perry, a sophomore from Dubuque Wahlert, earned the A-R-C women’s soccer defensive player of the week award. She played 188 minutes in helping the Duhawks to victories over Luther and Wartburg in the conference tournament.
Duhawks sweep men’s soccer honors — The A-R-C named Loras goalkeeper Connor Fitzpatrick, a senior from Eugene, Ore., as its men’s soccer defensive player of the week. He backstopped shutout wins over Simpson and regular-season champion Dubuque in the league tournament’s semifinals and final. He has six clean sheets this season.
Loras’ Reed Miklavcic, a sophomore from Frankfurt, Ky., won the A-R-C men’s soccer offensive player of the week award. He scored the game-winning goals against Simpson and Dubuque.
Duhawks’ Schropp feted — Loras’ Jalen Schropp, a sophomore from Williamsburg, Iowa, won the A-R-C wrestler of the week award after winning the 141-pound bracket at the UW-Platteville Invitational. He won all three matches by fall in taking the title.
Bildstein leads Knights to title — Kylie Bildstein, a senior who prepped at Dyersville Beckman, earned A-R-C offensive player of the week honors after leading Wartburg College to the league volleyball championship. She led the No. 4-ranked Knights to wins over Dubuque and Coe and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. The A-R-C MVP this season has won seven weekly honors in her career, including four this fall.
Albert-Nelson honored by WIAC — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Maddy Albert-Nelson has been named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference swimmer of the week. The sophomore from Platteville, Wis., won a pair of events in UW-La Crosse’s home dual against UW-Eau Claire on Nov. 6, capturing the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.60) and 200-yard butterfly (2:13.08). She was also a member of the Eagles’ winning 400-yard medley relay (4:03.59). Albert-Nelson placed fourth in the 200-yard backstroke (2:18.54). Her times in the 100 and 200 butterfly are both season-bests for UW-La Crosse.
Fugate earns football honor — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ Luke Fugate earned the WIAC football offensive player of the week award. The senior running back from Platteville, Wis., had a career day during a 57-35 Falcon victory at UW-Stout on Nov. 6. He rushed for a career-high 247 yards and tallied three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season. His rushing scores were runs from 65, 43, and 74 yards out, averaging 11.8 yards per rush.
Link helps Kirkwood to nationals — Emma Link, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, helped No. 10-ranked Kirkwood Community College reach the National JCAA DII tournament, which will be held Nov. 18-20 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Link averages 2.31 digs per set for the Eagles.
Kirkwood won the Region XI-B final over Hawkeye Community College, 3-0, then defeated East Central College of Union, Mo., in the North Central B District Championship game by a 3-1 score.
Eddy named all-conference — Des Moines Area Community College freshman Rachel Eddy, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, earned Iowa Community College Athletic Conference honorable mention honors in volleyball this fall. Eddy led the Bears with 519 digs (4.22 per set), to go along with two kills, 121 assists and 26 aces. DMACC went 19-15 this season.