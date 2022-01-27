Dakota Rupp liked being able to sleep in a little bit on Thursday morning.
He certainly looked fresh all day.
The Dubuque Hempstead senior rolled a 248-224—472 to edge Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Lucas Dolphin by a single pin for the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division individual championship at Cherry Lanes. Kennedy cruised to the team title, while Dubuque Senior edged Hempstead for second place in the eight-team event.
It marked the first time Dubuque has hosted an MVC bowling tournament. The league began holding tournaments in 2020.
“We’ve traveled for this all the time, and it makes a huge difference when you can sleep in instead of getting on a bus at 6 or 7 in the morning,” Rupp said. “It’s just a little drive up here, and you’re already warmed up before you get here. And, obviously, all of our kids know the lanes, which helps a lot.
“I was able to keep it straight and hit the pocket pretty much every time today. And I got a lot of help from my teammates. We were all energetic throughout the whole meet today.”
Kennedy dominated from start to finish Thursday, placing all five of its scoring bowlers in the top eight for a 2,248 and a 201-pin lead on Senior after individuals. The Cougars finished with a 3,213 and a 189-pin victory over Senior, which held on to edge a hard-charging Hempstead (3,018) by just six pins.
Hunter Winter led the Rams with a 252-189—441 for fifth place, while Jake Reed took ninth at 209-221—430. The Rams also scored with Aidin Bettcher (201-208—409), Michael Wlochal (209-191—400) and Logan Jasper (205-162—367), while Mason Krieg’s 360 did not factor in the scoring.
Senior shot Baker games of 172, 203, 222, 185 and 195 to hold off Hempstead.
“Today gives us a ton of confidence going into districts in a few weeks, because the teams we were bowling here are really good,” Winter said. “If we can keep bowling well in Bakers, we can win matches. That’s a mindset, and you have to stay focused. But I have so much confidence in this team.
“We feel like we have the kind of team that can make it to state. You usually have to throw in the 3,000 range to make it, and we’ve been doing that a lot lately. But, obviously, there’s a lot of work ahead of us, and we have to stay focused and not get too far ahead of ourselves.”
Hempstead sat in fourth place with a 1,986 after individuals and trailed third-place Cedar Rapids Jefferson by 13 pins and second-place Senior by 61. The Mustangs posted the highest Baker series with games of 233, 180, 202, 205 and 212 to pull into third place.
Hempstead also scored with Conner Warrick (193-224—417), Ian Ninneman (193-224—417), Hudson Orr (169-198—367) and Gavin Wardle (185-158—343), while David O’Dell’s 308 did not factor in the scoring.
“Today was great experience for districts and hopefully state,” Rupp said. “We have two freshmen on the team, and they’ve never experienced a tournament like this. We can tell them, districts and state are exactly like this, which will help them get in the mindset for then.”
Thursday’s tournament will also help a veteran team like Senior.
“You really have to learn how to tune out the noise,” Winter said. “You have a lot of people around you yelling, and you just have to keep to yourselves and focus. You can’t be looking on what anybody else is shooting, either. It’ll only get you down in the dumps if you’re behind and you try to start figuring out what you need to do to catch up.”