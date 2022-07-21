CARROLL, Iowa — A daunting task indeed, but Beckman Catholic will not be intimidated heading into tonight’s Class 2A state semifinal matchup with three-time defending champion Van Meter.
That fearlessness was instilled decades ago from its former legendary head coach.
“Jenk was a huge confidence guy,” Beckman assistant coach Ryan Mabe said, referencing former Trailblazers head coach Tom Jenk. Jr., who led the Blazers to five state titles and passed away in 2017. “He always said if he scheduled us to play the (New York) Yankees, he expected us to go out there and beat them.”
It’s a formula that Mabe and current Blazers’ head coach Fred Martin continue to preach.
“I’ve been telling the kids, ‘We’re the best team in 2A,’” Mabe said. “I know that we have the capability of beating any 2A team. Coming in, we knew that they haven’t lost a game all year, it was probably going to be our Game 2.”
Tonight’s matchup came to fruition after Beckman (25-13) outlasted Dike-New Hartford, 7-4, in the quarterfinals, and Van Meter (37-0) got by Carroll Kuemper, 5-3.
Beckman’s grueling regular-season schedule, which included contests against 3A state qualifiers Davenport Assumption, West Delaware, Western Dubuque and Independence, has the team battle-tested and prepared for tonight.
“We’ve played very good teams that I think are very similar talent wise (to Van Meter) and competed, if not beat teams like that, so we’re confident,” Mabe said.
Tonight’s semifinal matchup features the two teams with the highest batting averages in 2A. The Bulldogs entered the state tournament hitting .398, while the Trailblazers hit .357 as a team.
Individually, Van Meter’s Reese Moore was fourth in 2A with a .516 batting average entering state-tournament play, and Beckman’s Luke Schieltz ranked seventh at .496.
Van Meter also boasts the third-best pitching staff entering the tournament with a collective team earned run average of 2.21.
Despite a 14-hit attack in Tuesday’s quarterfinal win, there were a few mental mishaps and defensive lapses that Mabe knows will have to get cleaned up before facing the Bulldogs.
“I told the guys after the game if we play like that Thursday, we’ll probably get beat,” Mabe said. “We just have to play a clean game and we’re capable of it. We can’t give them extra outs and can’t give them extra bases. At the plate, it’s just about battling. I’ve told them, strikeouts and pop outs are the worst kind of outs — just easy outs. If we don’t strike out, don’t pop out, I think we’ll give ourselves a pretty good chance.”
There will be an added local element when the two teams square off tonight, as Van Meter is coached by Eben Baumhover, a Western Dubuque grad.
