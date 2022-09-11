Football
Clarke University's Jalen Smith (left) tackles Missouri Valley College's Jaleen Jones during their game at Dalzell Field in Dubuque on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

 JESSICA REILLY

The Clarke University football program has its first-ever winning record, and the Pride did it with defense.

Victor Moreno connected on a 28-yard field goal with 6:34 left in the third quarter, giving the Pride the only points needed in a 3-0 victory over Central Methodist on Saturday in Fayette, Mo.

