The Clarke University football program has its first-ever winning record, and the Pride did it with defense.
Victor Moreno connected on a 28-yard field goal with 6:34 left in the third quarter, giving the Pride the only points needed in a 3-0 victory over Central Methodist on Saturday in Fayette, Mo.
The win marked many firsts for the program. At 2-1, Clarke is above .500 for the first time, and the win also marked the program’s first-ever shutout. The Pride have now won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 19-26, 2019.
The Eagles (0-3) held a 189-160 advantage in total offense in the game. Clarke quarterback Brandon Mueller finished 10 of 21 for 76 yards and picked up a team-high 49 rushing yards on 10 carries. Sophomore wideout Gabe Deadwiler led all receivers with 31 yards on four receptions, while running back Sean Cesar had 41 yards on 14 carries.
Tanaveius Shropshire led the Pride defense with a career-high 2 1/2 sacks and five tackles (three solo). Kenneth Spaight led the team with 10 tackles (five solo), while Griffin Mulcahy had a season-high nine tackles.
Benedictine 48, Loras 26 — At Lisle, Ill.: The Duhawks (0-2) fell into a 34-6 hole by halftime, but rallied in the second half to make things interesting. Evan England tossed for three touchdowns to three different receivers, and Joey Foley blocked a Benedictine field goal attempt that Mike Barber picked up and raced 85 yards for a touchdown to pull the Duhawks within 34-26 with 14:44 to play, but Loras could get no closer.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Duhawks perfect — At Aurora, Ill.: The Loras College women claimed the top five positions at the Spartan Classic, with Brianna Renner crossing first in 23:31 and being followed by Kassie Parker (23:32.7), Alison Bryant (24:01.5), Bailey Vaughan (24:07.5) and Ellie Osterberger (24:14.6).
The Duhawk men finished second overall behind Luke Guttormson’s runner-up 26:08.8.
Clarke places — At Davenport, Iowa: Clarke’s Jaycie Franco finished fifth overall in the women’s race in 20:55 to lead the Pride at the Fighting Bee Invitational. The Pride men placed fifth as a team, with Emmett Schwartzhoff taking 13th in 28:27.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers on fire — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: UW-Platteville continued its scorching start to the season, sweeping both St. Olaf and Buena Vista to improve to 9-0, its longest win streak to open a season in more than 20 years. Claudia Johnson totaled 19 kills for the Pioneers, while Bri Gartner added 27 digs.
Transylvania 3, Dubuque 2 — At Lexington, Ky.: Ashlee Adler hit for 13 kills, Kaylynn Murray added 27 assists, but the Spartans (4-4) fell in a five-set thriller, 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-11. Spartans head coach April Elsbernd will shoot for her 200th career victory on Wednesday at home against crosstown rival Loras.
Duhawks drop pair — At Wheaton, Ill.: Sara Hoskins had a combined 55 assists, but the Duhawks (3-4) couldn’t avoid a pair of sweep losses to Wheaton and Concordia Chicago.
Baker 3, Clarke 0 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Rachel Haubert delivered 11 digs and 10 kills, but the Pride suffered a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 sweep by Baker.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Millikin 0 — At Decatur, Ill.: Hannah Schmitz scored and added an assist as the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Duhawks (2-0-2) pitched a shutout.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 1, St. John’s 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Clayton Mobile scored at the 82:20 mark to pull the Pioneers even in a draw with St. John’s.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Coe 5, Loras 4 — At Tucker Courts: Lauren Diiulio won at No. 2 singles, and Wahlert grad Caroline Hutchinson won in doubles, but the Duhawks were nipped by the Kohawks.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs champs — At Decorah, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead scored 55 team points and claimed the championship at the prestigious All-American Invitational at Luther College. Keelee Leitzen (seventh), Brooke O’Brien (eighth) and Julia Gehl (10th) finished inside the top 10 for the Mustangs. Evie Henneberry finished 13th.
Dubuque Senior finished third with 130 points.
Bobcats claim title — At Monticello, Iowa: The Western Dubuque boys scored 45 points and won the team title at the 13-team Monticello Invitational. Isaiah Hammerand won individual gold in 15:48, while Derek Fangman was fourth in 16:50 and Quentin Nauman took 10th in 17:10.
Payton Griebel placed third for Bellevue in 16:31, while Adam Knepper finished fifth in 16:53 for Cascade.
Western Dubuque’s Alyssa Klein had the best girls finish in fourth place in 20:02. Cascade placed sixth in the team standings.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Gilligan strong for Rams — At Marion, Iowa: Molly Gilligan finished seventh in the 50 freestyle (25.71) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.31) to lead Dubuque Senior at the loaded Linn-Mar Invitational. The Rams placed 12th, while Dubuque Wahlert took 11th place.
Mustangs 4th — At Clinton, Iowa: Callie Dolphin finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.40) as Dubuque Hempstead placed fourth overall at the River Queens Invitational.
