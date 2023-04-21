Cohen Pfohl knew he hit a good mark with his first throw.
After a few moments, it struck him just how good it really was.
Pfohl, a Dubuque Senior 12th-grader, advanced to next weekend’s Drake Relays for the first time in his career, hitting the Blue Standard automatic qualifying mark of 54 feet on his very first shot put attempt in the Harold Sweet Invitational on Thursday at Dalzell Field.
“It didn’t hit me at first, but then after a minute or two I was like, ‘Wait, I qualified, that’s so cool,”’ Cohen said. “It hit me after that. It was really cool.”
Pfohl increased his distance to 54-5 ¾, placing him in the top 15 in the state, cementing a spot at Drake and taking shot put gold on Thursday.
Thursday was the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the Drake Relays, which takes place April 26-29.
“It feels good to be part of the best of the best, honestly,” Pfohl said. “I’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point.”
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title with 119 points. Western Dubuque (105) was second, Hempstead (95) third, Senior (82) fourth, Wahlert (48) tied for seventh, and Cascade (32) ninth in the 11-team field.
Pfohl will be joined at Drake by Thursday’s runner-up in the shot put, Wahlert’s Duke Faley, who also hit the Blue-Standard mark with a toss of 54-3 ½. Faley had previously qualified last month during an indoor event.
The Golden Eagles’ senior won Thursday’s discus at 175-2, which comes on the heels of last week’s throw of 184-11, placing him third in the state.
“I’m just trying to keep building on that 184 with Drake on the horizon,” said Faley, who will compete in the shot put and discus next weekend. “It’s a very competitive field; it could go to anybody. I’m just gonna go have fun and do the best I can. I think I’m right there with everybody.”
Western Dubuque’s 4x100 team of Kaleb Rowland, Drew Burds, Grant Glausser and Brock Carpenter ran under the Blue Standard mark of 43.80 last week, and did so again on Thursday for just good measure with a first-place time of 43.24.
Ashton Hogrefe added the Bobcats’ second gold of the night with a win in the 110 hurdles in 16.20.
Cascade’s Quinn Casey secured the Cougars’ lone gold on Thursday with a winning height in the high jump of 6 feet, 2 inches, besting his previous high mark of 5-10.
“I’ve kinda been flattened out through the whole season, going at the same mark, but to get a little boost up there at the end tonight, felt really good. I’ve been really working on getting my technique and form down and that really helped me tonight. I could really feel it coming in, and it was a couple of my best jumps all season.”
Hempstead’s Justin Potts is making the most of his debut track and field season. The Mustangs’ junior set the indoor school record in the 400-meter dash during an event last month, and took gold in Thursday’s 400 in 53.26.
“Coach (Mark Ressler), the last two years, was always telling me to try it out,” Potts said. “You only go to high school one time, so I thought I’d go out. So far, it’s been working well. I’m glad I went out. There’s a lot that goes into this…I have a lot of respect for the guys that have been doing this for a long time.”
John Maloney claimed the Mustangs’ second gold on Thursday with a win in the 3,200 (9:31.18).
Dubuque Senior’s Zachary Heiar, Benjamin Francis, Dustin Foht and Jaden Arnold took the final gold of the night, winning the closing 4x400 by more than 5 seconds over runner-up Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 3:31.14.
