Skylar Culbertson calmly lined up the game’s opening shot and swished home a 3-pointer.
Less than a minute later, she sank another, narrowly avoiding a shot clock violation.
Culbertson took a charge on the defensive end on the ensuing possession and added the first of her game-high eight assists all within the opening 2 and a half minutes of play.
The East Dubuque, Ill., native and Clarke’s fifth-year senior point guard’s play in the early stages of Monday’s Heart of America Conference contest with William Penn proved to be a microcosm of a nearly flawless first quarter of basketball.
“When we are clicking, we are very hard to beat,” Culbertson said. “We roll when we’re playing together; we feed off of each other. If one person is doing a great job, we take that, roll with it, and everybody just starts to click.
“If I have a big play — a big assist, a big 3, or a charge even — I take that momentum and I just roll with it, and try to get fired up so everyone follows my lead.”
The NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride overwhelmed the visiting Statesmen in the first 10 minutes with pinpoint execution in all facets and carried that momentum to an 85-48 wire-to-wire victory at the Kehl Center.
Taylor Haase led Clarke with 22 points on 10 of 11 shooting, and Bellevue, Iowa, native Emma Kelchen’s two free throws with 55 seconds remaining not only gave her 19 points for the game, but exactly 1,000 for her storied Pride career.
“Coming here freshman year, I never would have thought I’d be in this spot,” said Kelchen, a fellow fifth-year senior who became Clarke’s 14th player to reach 1,000 points. “If it wasn’t for the coaches and the team that I’m on, I’d never be here. They have put in so many hours with me and I’m a completely different player than when I came. I’m so grateful to be here and for that accomplishment.”
Clarke (16-2, 10-2 Heart) has now won nine straight overall and improved to 10-0 at home on the season.
Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott drained a 3-pointer at 4:49 of the first to make it 15-5, and Tina Ubl followed with a post move that spawned the thunderstruck Statesmen to burn a timeout.
It didn’t slow the Pride down one bit.
A basket by Haase on another Culbertson assist put the Pride ahead, 26-7, and Madison Lindauer’s 3 closed a white-hot first quarter with a 30-13 lead.
“When you get easy baskets on offense, that just makes everything else so much easier,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd. “And that’s kudos to our assists. I think we had 28 assists on 32 made baskets. You have to be unselfish to put up those numbers.”
The Pride carried a 43-24 lead into halftime and about the only thing left to be decided was whether Kelchen could net the 12 remaining points she needed to hit the 1,000-point benchmark.
It was so secretive, in fact, Kelchen wasn’t aware she was nearing the milestone.
“I didn’t know I was that close, and I didn’t know everyone else knew,” Kelchen said. “It was definitely just a really, really cool thing.
As the score grew more lopsided and a road contest looming, it became evident Boyd wanted to give her senior the opportunity to reach 1,000 at home.
Kelchen’s two free throws with under a minute left put her in the 1,000-point club and drew a standing ovation from the crowd and hugs from her teammates.
“She has earned every single one of those points,” Boyd said. “She is in the gym on her own, and asks to get extra time in. She started where she started and now she’s an all-conference player. There couldn’t be anybody that I’m happier for just because of her work ethic and everything she’s had to push through just to get here.”
