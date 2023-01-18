Potosi basketball
Potosi’s Gavin Wunderlin shoots over Benton’s Rex Blaine during their game Tuesday in Potosi, Wis. Wunderlin scored 31 points as the Chieftains beat the Zephyrs, 73-55.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

POTOSI, Wis. — Two of the Six Rivers Conference’s talented big men put on a shooting clinic Tuesday night, with Potosi’s Gavin Wunderlin leading the way to a Chieftains win with a season-high 31 points.

Wunderlin, a 6-foot-5 junior, went toe-to-toe with Benton 6-6 senior Rex Blaine in a back-and-forth offensive battle that saw the Chieftains run away late with a 73-55 win.

