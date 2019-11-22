If success during the fall sports season is a sign of success to come, Western Dubuque is going to have plenty to celebrate.
After all, a Bobcat competed for a state championship in all five fall sports this season.
That run ended in perfect fashion with Western Dubuque’s win over Solon in the Iowa Class 3A state football championship game on Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.
Before that, the Bobcats saw individual qualifiers for the state cross country meet, as well as boys state golf and the girls state swimming meet. The volleyball team rolled its way to its first-ever state championship match, while the football squad reached the title game for the second consecutive season and the third time overall.
“We all have this common goal of being the last fall sport,” Bobcats running back Ben Bryant said. “I think that’s our mindset right now. We always want to be on top.”
There was plenty of competition for that this season.
Anna Pfeiffer, a WD senior who swam for Dubuque Senior, finished on the podium in each of her individual events at the state swimming and diving championships in Marshalltown. The University of Iowa commit finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle. She also helped the Rams finish 10th in the 400 free relay and 12th in the 200 medley relay.
The Bobcats’ girls cross country team qualified for the Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge, finishing in 12th place behind Lauren Klein’s 33rd-place overall finish. Audrey Bierman, Elly Burds, Lilly Boge, Maci Simon, Mary Schlueter and Caylee Hermsen also competed at the state meet, as did Cade Messer on the boys side.
WD sophomore Davis Stelzer finished 61st at the 4A boys state golf meet in Polk City.
The Bobcats used each other as motivation, too.
The Western Dubuque volleyball team upset three-time state champion Dubuque Wahlert in the regional tournament before rallying from a two-sets-to-none deficit to knock off 2018 state runner-up Cedar Rapids Xavier in the state quarterfinals.
Hours before the football team beat Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 48-14, in their semifinal last week, the players huddled around mobile devices to watch the volleyball team secure its trip to the state tournament with a victory over Marion in the semifinals.
“That was huge for us. I would say especially their quarterfinal game,” said WD quarterback Calvin Harris, who threw three touchdown passes hours after his sister, Maddie, delivered the Bobcats’ match-sealing kill at the volleyball tournament. “We were all pretty fired up. It’s special to have two teams go to the state championship, it’s really unique for us.”
And with as many multi-sport athletes as Western Dubuque has, that means there could be more to come.