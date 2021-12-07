IOWA CITY — Kofi Cockburn will be a matchup nightmare for plenty of teams this season.
Iowa didn’t have an answer inside for Illinois’ 7-foot center.
Cockburn scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 32nd career double-double, and the Fighting Illini held off the Hawkeyes, 87-83, on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison scored 21 points apiece, and Trent Frazier added 18 as Illinois won in Iowa City for the first time since Feb. 18, 2017.
Cockburn, one of just five players nationally averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds this season, had just three points and five rebounds in the first half, but made his presence felt in the second. He had five offensive rebounds, and Illinois outrebounded the Hawkeyes, 52-23.
It’s not clear if there is a player in the nation who could throw the Kingston, Jamaica, native off his game.
“I really don’t think so. I don’t want to be cocky, but I don’t think so,” Cockburn said. “I’m just so confident right now. I trust the guys around me that they’re going to get me the ball so it’s just like, I don’t need to rush anything.”
The Illini (7-2, 2-0) have won nine of their last 10 Big Ten road games, and four straight.
The game featured two of the nations’ top three scorers in Cockburn (24.0) and Iowa’s Keegan Murray (24.6).
Murray, who missed the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener against Purdue with an ankle injury, finished with 19 points — with 17 coming in the second half. Tony Perkins added 16 points, Patrick McCaffery had 12 and Ahron Ulis 11 for Iowa (7-2, 0-2), which lost for just the fifth time in its last 39 home games.
Plummer, who entered the game averaging 24 points and 4.8 3-pointers over Illinois’ last four games, helped the Illini surge to a 10-point lead just less than 6 minutes into the game. He made four of his first five shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, and his trey with 14:05 left in the opening half pushed Illinois’ lead to 18-8.
Iowa surged into the lead behind Perkins and an opportunistic defense.
Perkins hit a triple, then forced a steal and converted a three-point play to get Iowa within 22-20. Illinois turned it over on its next possession, and Perkins’ driving layup knotted the game at 22. Illinois turned it over again and Perkins’ basket from the top of the key gave Iowa its first lead of the game with 7:20 left in the half.
Connor McCaffery hit a 3 moments later to force an Illinois timeout, and Perkins had another steal and easy layup coming out of the break.
Iowa scored 26 points off 18 Illinois turnovers.
“The press bothered us, and I got to do a better job with that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Kris Murray’s layup capped a 14-0 run and pushed Iowa out to a 31-22 lead.
“We were making mistakes, they were making shots,” Plummer said. “We have to communicate and be more active on the ball and off the ball. At the end of the game, we figured that out.”
Grandison’s triple cut Iowa’s lead to 33-32. He hit another as Illinois took a 39-36 halftime lead.
Keegan Murray pushed Iowa back in front with a pair of buckets to open the second half, but Cockburn scored six straight points to give the lead back to Illinois for good. The Illini used a 10-0 run later in the second half to build a 15-point lead with 8:57 left.
Keegan Murray hit a 3, picked off a pass for a breakaway slam and then converted a three-point play for a personal 8-0 run to trim Illinois’ lead to 72-69 with 2:27 left.
But Iowa couldn’t get closer than three the rest of the way.
Grandison’s basket stopped Iowa’s run with 1:59 left and extended Illinois’ lead back to five. Murray’s free throws got it back to three, but Plummer hit a wide-open corner trey with 1:17 left to push the lead back to six and the Illini closed out their fifth consecutive win from the free-throw line.
“This is an Iowa team that as I watched film, they’re going to be in there,” Underwood said. “They’re going to be contending for a league title and to come into their building and get a road win, we all know road wins in this league are extremely challenging, very difficult, very hard to get.”