Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 1A postseason brackets featuring area teams (games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
DISTRICT 8
Monday’s quarterfinals — Bellevue (9-12) vs. Bellevue Marquette (12-10) at Easton Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Clinton Prince of Peace (6-16) at Easton Valley (18-2), 8 p.m.; Springville (17-4) vs. North Cedar (3-18) at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.; Wyoming Midland (4-17) at Lisbon (16-5), 8 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals — Bellevue/Marquette winner vs. Prince of Peace/Easton Valley winner at Easton Valley, 8 p.m.; Springville/North Cedar winner vs. Midland/Lisbon winner at Easton Valley, 6:30 p.m.
District final — Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Maquoketa High School
Substate 4 final — District 8 champion meets the District 7 champion on Saturday, Feb. 26 at a location to be decided. Winner advances to the Iowa state tournament March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bellevue stat leaders — Colby Sieverding (Sr., G, 13.6 ppg, 2 apg), Jensen Wedeking (Jr., G, 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Jackson Mueller (Sr., F, 7.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg)
Marquette stat leaders — Kannon Still (So., G, 11 ppg, 2.5 apg), Caden Kettmann (So., F, 9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.8 apg), Evan Scott (Jr., G, 7.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg)
Outlook — Crosstown rivals clash in the opening round of this district as the Comets and Mohawks face off in a rare postseason battle. Bellevue is typically in the 2A field but has since dropped to 1A, leaving this as a possible matchup. The Comets won the regular-season meeting between the schools, 39-35, on Jan. 29, so anything can happen here. The Mohawks are young but field a determined group, while Bellevue is powered by more of a veteran lineup featuring the dynamic Sieverding, who last week topped 1,000 career points.
Waiting on the winner in the semifinals should be No. 7-ranked Easton Valley, which has certainly been tough to slow down. The winner of this district would likely be facing No. 6-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (20-1) in the substate final.
DISTRICT 6
Monday’s quarterfinals — Central Elkader (4-18) at Edgewood-Colesburg (18-3); South Winneshiek (11-11) at Lansing Kee (11-11); Clayton Ridge (16-5) vs. Turkey Valley (11-10) at Wapsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.; West Central (3-18) at Wapsie Valley (15-5), 8 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals — Central/Ed-Co winner vs. South Winn/Kee winner at Ed-Co; Clayton Ridge/Turkey Valley winner vs. Wapsie Valley/West Central winner at Wapsie Valley
District final — Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Starmont High School
District 5 matchup — Maquoketa Valley (8-13) meets AGWSR (6-15) in the quarterfinals on Monday at North Linn. The winner likely gets No. 2-ranked North Linn (20-1) in the semifinals on Thursday. The Wildcats are led by junior Avery Holtz, who averages 11.8 points and 3 assists per contest.
Substate 3 final — District 6 champion meets the District 5 champion on Saturday, Feb. 26 at West Delaware High School. Winner advances to the Iowa state tournament March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Ed-Co stat leaders — Mason Ashline (Sr., F, 13.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg), Jack Wiskus (Sr., F, 10.7 ppg), Korey Putz (Sr., G, 10.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg)
Clayton Ridge stat leaders — William Spielbauer (Sr., G/F, 17 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.8 apg), Caleb Helle (Sr., G, 14 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.2 rpg), Caden Palmer (Sr., G, 9.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2 apg)
Outlook — The Vikings have had another strong season and are hungry to clinch the program’s second-ever trip to the state tournament. Wapsie Valley or Clayton Ridge could give them some trouble in a possible district final, but it’s the likely substate final with North Linn that could be a doozy. The Vikings and Lynx split during the regular season, with Ed-Co ending North Linn’s 107-game regular-season winning streak on Dec. 21 with a 52-47 victory. North Linn got revenge with a 61-47 triumph on Jan. 29. The rubber match could happen with a trip to state on the line.