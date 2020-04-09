Lancaster gymnast Brooklyn VanNatta certainly saved her best performance for the last meet of the year.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished 15th on the balance beam with a 8.533, 17th in the floor exercise with an 8.967, 17th in the all-around with a 33.833 and 20th in the vault with an 8.633 during the Wisconsin Division 2 state gymnastics meet last month in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster junior earned an all-around berth at state by finishing fifth with a 33.600 at the sectional. She was third on the floor with an 8.975, fourth on the balance beam with an 8.350, fifth in the vault with an 8.450 and 13th on the uneven bars with a 7.825.
“Brooklyn has been a major part of our team’s success this season,” P/B/L gymnastics coach Jessica Hill said. “She sets a great example for her teammates and she works hard every single day.”
VanNatta competed at the state meet her sophomore year as well, where she competed with her team and individually in the vault.
“Going to state last year really made me more confident this time around,” VanNatta said. “I knew what to expect going in, and I felt really comfortable.”
VanNatta’s new-found confidence was evident in her state performance.
“I had the best meet of my life, and I couldn’t have been happier with how I did,” she said. “Next year, I definitely want to make it back and place.”
The state meet took place the weekend before the WIAA announced the cancellation of the remainder of the winter sports season. The decision came in the middle of the girls state basketball tournament and as boys basketball teams prepared for sectional championship games.
“I was so thankful that we were able to get our state meet in,” VanNatta said. “I couldn’t imagine what the other kids were going through when they announced that everything was going to be canceled.”
VanNatta said the floor exercise is her favorite event, because it allows her to express her personality and style on the mat.
“I have been in gymnastics since I was a little girl, and I just love that there is always something new to learn,” she said.
As a junior this season, VanNatta was expected to take on some of the leadership role with such a large team.
“I love having the girls from Platteville and Belmont on our team,” she said. “We have such a big group and it allows us to make that many more great friendships with others who are so passionate about gymnastics.”
Hill said she is thrilled to have VanNatta back for her senior season next winter.
“Brooklyn has great form and a solid work ethic, plus she’s just a great kid,” Hill said. “I am very excited to have her for another year.”