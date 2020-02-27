Zwingle, Iowa, native Tim O’Connell has added a world record to a resume that includes three world championships in bareback bronco riding.
O’Connell scored a 94-point ride on Northcott Macza’s Stevie Knicks in winning the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out Rodeo on Feb. 15. He shares the world record with Wes Stevenson (2002), Will Lowe (2003), Ryan Gray (2009) and Tilden Hooper (2010).
“I don’t have words for it, truthfully,” O’Connell told ProRodeo.com. “You are just in awe. You just tied for the best bareback ride in the history of our sport. Who is going to have words for that? I’m very humbled to be in that group. I’ve dreamed about being 90 in my career, and to accomplish that and now to make a ride six points off perfect and be with those legends, I’m very humbled to have my name in the record book.”
O’Connell accomplished the feat on a bronco named Stevie Knicks, which was selected the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association 2019 Bareback Horse of the Year. He earned $7,500 for the win.
“I knew it was going to be big about the fourth jump,” he said. “Her head disappeared and all of a sudden my feet were flying at my ears and I was getting them back in time and I couldn’t see a thing. She had her head between her legs, and it was as aggressive as a ride that I could make. It was like an explosion underneath me.
“She’s a little stick of dynamite and she went off. My style of riding tries to mirror the aggressiveness, and we just went at it for eight seconds. I knew it was going to be big, but I didn’t know it was going to be that big. It was crazy.”
WAHLERT’S SCHMIDT RANKED NO. 23 IN NATION
Dubuque Wahlert senior Alaina Schmidt, who won the 152-pound championship at the Iowa girls state wrestling tournament earlier this month, is ranked No. 23 in her weight class in the most recent USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum national girls rankings.
Mineral Point freshman Kylie Rule earned the No. 21 ranking at 127 pounds.
The rankings include girls in grades 9-12 from all 50 states. There are 21 states sponsoring official or emerging girls state high school championships, and several other states are also developing a girls high school program. The organizations rank the top 25 wrestlers in 14 different weight classes. Only 10 Iowa wrestlers earned a spot in the list of wrestlers.
MIEHE QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPIC TRIALS
Tyson Miehe, who won three Wisconsin state individual cross country championships for Darlington High School, will compete in the United States Olympic Trials this weekend in Atlanta. He is ranked 77th out of 265 competitors in the marathon.
Miehe won his state titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013 before moving onto the University of Wisconsin, where he helped the Badgers win 2016 and 2018 Big Ten championships. Miehe earned all-Big Ten honors in 2018 by placing 12th in the league meet.
He was inducted into the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past January. In December, he ran his first marathon in Sacramento, Calif., and posted a time of 2:16 to qualify for the Olympic trials.