Riese Gaber scored a pair of highlight reel goals, and the Jackson twins each contributed a goal and an assist on Saturday night to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-1 victory over the Lincoln Stars to cap Military Appreciation Weekend at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque finished 4-2 on its longest homestand of the season to improve to 10-2-1 for the highest winning percentage in the USHL at .808. The Saints sit two points behind the Chicago Steel in the Eastern Conference standings because they have played two fewer games.
Gaber scored both of his goals during a 4-on-4 sequence late in the third period.
Aidan Fulp, a defenseman, took a rare faceoff in his own zone and won the puck forward to Beck, who moved it to Gaber in the neutral zone. Gaber carried into the Lincoln zone, skated behind the net and scored on a wraparound between Lincoln goalie Ryan McInchak’s leg pads at 13:25 of the third period for his eighth goal of the season.
Just 1:38 later, Gaber added another goal to his highlight reel after playing catch with Mark Cheremeta. Gaber zipped between three defenders and forced McInchak out of his net before cutting back and tucking the puck into an empty cage.
Lincoln wasted no time in taking the lead, thanks to a power play goal at the 1:19 mark of the opening period. Christian Sarlo jumped on a blocked shot and snapped a shot last goalie Erik Portillo just 16 seconds into the man advantage.
But the Saints answered with a power play goal of their own 1:41 later. Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle moved the puck around the perimeter before Dylan Jackson snapped a wrist shot into the top left corner of the net behind goalie for his eighth goal of the season.
Dubuque had a chance to take a lead into the intermission, but McInchak stopped Ryan Beck on a penalty shot after time had expired in the period.
The Saints eventually took that 2-1 lead at 8:35 of the second on Antonio Venuto’s fourth goal of the season. From his knees, he batted a puck out of midair past McInchak. Michael Feenstra and Jimmy Glynn assisted on the goal.
Dubuque added another goal with just six seconds remaining in the middle period. Dylan Jackson weaved through the Lincoln zone and outwaited McInchak before sliding a pass to his twin brother for an easy tap in and a 3-1 cushion.
Dubuque outshot the Stars, 32-20, despite taking a season-high eight penalties for 32 minutes. The Stars went 1-for-5 on the power play, and Dubuque cashed in on 1 of 2 chances.
Portillo made 19 saves to improve to 8-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average. He allowed just two goals on 45 shots in earning wins over Tri-City and Lincoln this weekend.