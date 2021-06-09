Kobe Meyer wanted to be in a position to do something special against his old school, and it came in his very first at-bat Tuesday night.
The junior delivered a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first inning that got Dubuque Senior on the board. The Rams never looked back, scoring an 11-4 home win over city rival Hempstead and a split of their home-and-home series. Class 4A No. 5 Hempstead won the opener, 8-4, on Monday.
“It just felt really good to get that big hit against my old team,” said Meyer, a junior who attended Hempstead as a freshman. “Being in that position, I knew I’d be good and I’d come through for my team. That hit mean so much to me personally, but, more importantly, it gave our team so much momentum, especially after a tough loss last night.
“We just kept going from there. Any time they’d score, we’d come right back and score. It helped that our bench was into it the whole night, even when Hempstead got a couple of runs.”
Hempstead (7-2, 5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference) struck for a run in the top of the first inning after Kellen Strohmeyer reached on a one-out error and Zach Sabers drew a walk. One out later, Dane Schope laced a single to left-centerfield to drive in a hustling Strohmeyer from second.
The Rams immediately responded by batting around and scoring five times on four hits in the bottom half.
Cole Smith singled just beyond the reach of diving centerfielder Michael Garrett, and Ben Hefel and Gavin Guns walked to load the bases. Meyer cleared the bases with his double to right-center, then scored on Ben Gourley’s double to left-center. With two outs, Mason Kunkel punched a single to left-center to stretch the lead to 5-1.
The Rams hit the ball hard all night in collecting 14 hits. Every spot in the lineup reached safely at least once.
“Everyone in the lineup has a quick bat,” said catcher Ray Schlosser, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs out of the No. 8 slot. “It doesn’t matter what the count is, we all get quality swings, even against good pitching. We’re all good hitters, and I think we showed that tonight.
“It means a lot for us to come together as a team and beat a city rival. The loss yesterday was tough, but we knew we had to come back and get this one. We got the bats together.”
The Mustangs got a run back in the third after Strohmeyer punch a one-out single the other way into left-centerfield. He scored when Logan Runde laced a two-out single through the right side to make it 5-2.
But the Rams chased Hempstead starter Brock Booth with four consecutive singles to left field by Guns, Meyer, Gourley and Schlosser to answer in the bottom of the third. Schlosser drove in the first run, and the second scored when the ball skipped past the left fielder. Gourley scored on a wild pitch, and Smith went the other way with an RBI single through the right side of the infield to make it 9-2.
“That was atypical of Brock, because he’s usually our best strike thrower,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “He fell behind a few times, they were sitting fastball and he was up in the zone a little. To their credit, Senior put barrels on them.
“You just have to flush this. It’s a little more emotional when it’s intracity, but we have (Cedar Rapids) Kennedy at home on Friday. We can’t worry about this game, we have to move forward.”
Hempstead will also complete last week’s suspended game against Linn-Mar on Friday, prior to hosting Kennedy.
The Rams tacked on another run in the fourth to make it 10-2. Alex Reavell and Guns opened the inning with base hits, and, two outs later, Schlosser poked a single through the left side to drive in a run.
In the fifth, Smith reached on a one-out hit batsman and came across on Hefel’s deep double to left-center.
Hempstead rallied in the sixth, when Senior starter Drew Zillig walked three batters to reach the 110-pitch limit. Zillig fanned five, allowed five hits and walked four in 5 2/3 innings in a solid outing.
“It was a matter of placement, moving the ball around and being able to throw strikes constantly,” Zillig said. “I knew I had my defense behind me, and they were going to back me up. All I had to do was throw it in there.
“You don’t always have to be perfect, but you have to be able to throw strikes and know you can roll some guys over, ground them out or get them to hit it in the air to the defense. You just try to get them to make weak contact.”
Reliever Jack Gilligan walked Brock Booth and Garrett to make it 11-4 before fanning Strohmeyer on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning. Gilligan walked a pair in the seventh but also struck out two more in closing out the win.
The Rams snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-8 overall, 2-6 in the MVC.
“It’s a great feeling, because we’d been on a bit of a skid and it was starting to get to everybody,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “We’ve had some games where we’ve played well, but things just didn’t go our way for whatever reason. Then, you win this one and a huge weight comes off your shoulders because it’s intracity and it comes after a skid. Beating a good, quality team gives you a lot of confidence to play the way you know you’re capable of playing.”