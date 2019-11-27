Effort and execution mean everything to the Dubuque Fighting Saints, and it showed Wednesday night.
The Saints turned in a near-flawless defensive performance to shut down one of the United States Hockey League’s top offensive teams in a 4-1 victory at Des Moines. Dubuque won its fifth straight, and goaltender Erik Portillo collected his league-best 10th victory with a 17-save effort.
“If you turn pucks over at the blue line against Des Moines, they’re going to come right back down your throat,” said defenseman Ben Schultheis, who punctuated the victory with an empty net goal. “Our forwards did a great job of protecting the puck, and our defense killed plays before they could get into our zone. That helped us a ton.
“That’s always been our game plan against Des Moines. Execution is the key. And we did a great job of it tonight.”
They’ve been doing it all season. At 13-2-1, the Saints are off to the second best start to a season since returning to the USHL in 2010-11. Dubuque has yet to lose in regulation in eight road games.
The Saints improved to 3-0 against the Buccaneers but needed a shootout and overtime to win the first two meetings. In both of those games, Des Moines shook off an early deficit to gain at least a standings point.
The Buccaneers (9-7-3) lead the Western Conference with 66 goals scored in 19 games. Dubuque leads the USHL with only 31 goals allowed, 12 fewer than second-place Waterloo.
“As a team, we’ve been doing a great job of taking care of our D-zone,” defenseman Kaelan Taylor said. “We’ve stressed that and focused on it the last two days of practice. As a unit on the ice, we work so well together. It’s huge against a team like Des Moines that likes to transition. We had to make sure we took care of our zone first.”
Jimmy Glynn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Dubuque offense. He skated with Mark Cheremeta, who added a goal, and Antonio Venuto, who had an assist.
“We were communicating really well all night, we kept our feet moving and found each other on every play,” Glynn said. “We were able to find open space in front of the net and create some Grade A scoring opportunities.
“This is a great way to start the weekend. It doesn’t get any easier, so it’s nice to come out of here with a win.”
Dubuque visits Fargo on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday to wrap up a five-game road trip to Western Conference teams.
The Saints opened the scoring 14:36 into the first period on Glynn’s second goal of the season. Venuto won a battle along the wall in the neutral zone and skated the puck along the left wing before feathering a pass to a streaking Glynn at the net front. Glynn deflected the puck over goaltender Christian Stoever for a 1-0 lead.
Dubuque doubled its lead 17:28 into the second period on Dylan Jackson’s 10th goal of the season. Ty Jackson corralled a loose puck in his own zone and chipped it out to his twin brother, who blew past the Des Moines defense for a breakaway. Dylan Jackson faked to his backhand and tucked a forehand shot between Stoever’s pads to make it 2-0 and move into a tie with Riese Gaber for the team lead in goals.
Saints goalie Erik Portillo lost his shutout bid at 4:57 of the third period. He misplayed an icing attempt, and a hustling Cooper Fensterstock slid the puck into a vacated net to make it 2-1.
But the Saints answered just 22 seconds later to regain the two-goal cushion. Glynn intercepted a Des Moines clearing attempt and quickly found Cheremeta on the back door for an easy tap in. It marked Cheremeta’s seventh goal of the season and third in two games, both at Buccaneer Arena.
Ben Schultheis sealed the victory with an empty net goal in the final minute. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and deposited his second goal of the season in the middle of the net at the 19:08 mark.
Saints assistant captain Gaber played on a sprained ankle for much of the game.
“We made sure to make an example of his toughness and determination,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He iced it, said it felt OK, and he was going to keep playing. The kid just loves hockey. It shows that sometimes you have a deeper well than you think. But he’s a signature Saint for that reason.”
Dubuque returns home next weekend for a two-game series with Muskegon.