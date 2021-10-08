The regular season has just three weeks left in Illinois, while Wisconsin is entering the final stretch with two regular-season games remaining.
The playoff qualifying procedures for both states are fairly simple.
In Illinois, teams with six wins clinch a spot in the 256-team field, that will later be split into eight divisions based on enrollment among qualifying teams. Teams that finish 5-4 will be eligible to fill out the rest of the bracket.
Wisconsin teams must finish with a conference winning percentage greater than .500, which translates to a 4-3 record, to get into a 224-team field that will be divided into seven divisions. For conferences with seven teams — which would usually play six league games — a crossover game as been designated to count toward playoff eligibility.
Wisconsin’s eight-player tournament is a little different, with the top 16 teams based on winning percentage, with at least five varsity games played, comprising the field.
Here is a capsule look at area teams and their roads to the postseason:
ILLINOIS
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE
Already in — Lena-Winslow (6-0, 5-0)
On the bubble — Durand/Pecatonica (5-1, 5-0), Forreston (5-1, 5-1), Fulton (4-2, 3-2), Galena (3-3, 2-3), Dakota (2-4, 2-3), Stockton (2-4, 2-4)
Already out — East Dubuque (1-5, 0-5), Eastland/Pearl City (0-6, 0-6)
Outlook — Galena has the best chances of area programs to reach the Illinois playoffs, but it will take three more wins to guarantee a spot. The Pirates play their home finale this week against Dakota before games at Durand/Pecatonica and rival East Dubuque. Stockton needs to win each of its final three games (at Minonk Fieldcrest, vs. Le-Win, vs. Durand/Pecatonica) just to become playoff eligible. It’s been a tough season so far for East Dubuque, but the Warriors have a chance to end the season on a high note. East Dubuque hosts winless Eastland/Pearl City this week, travels to Dakota in Week 8 and hosts rival Galena in the finale.
WISCONSIN
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN ACTIVITIES LEAGUE
Already in — Darlington (6-1, 5-0), Belleville (6-1, 4-1), Lancaster (4-3, 4-1)
On the bubble — Cuba City (5-2, 3-2), Mineral Point (3-4, 2-3)
Already out — Fennimore (2-5, 1-4), Parkview/Albany (0-6, 0-5)
Outlook — Darlington can salt away the conference championship this week with a victory over Belleville. Cuba City has lost two straight after a strong start, but can secure its playoff position with a win this week at Lancaster, or by beating last-place Parkview/Albany in the finale. Mineral Point needs wins in each of its final two games and will be facing a conference title contender in Week 9. The Pointers play at Fennimore this week before finishing their schedule at home against Belleville.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Already in — Brodhead/Juda (7-0, 5-0), Richland Center (5-2, 4-1)
On the bubble — Prairie du Chien (4-3, 3-2), River Valley (4-3, 3-2), Platteville (2-5, 2-3)
Already out — New Glarus/Monticello (1-6, 1-4), Dodgeville (1-6, 0-5)
Outlook — Prairie du Chien just needs to win against Dodgeville this week to guarantee its trip to the postseason. A date with league-leading Brodhead/Juda awaits in Week 9. Platteville has both of its final two games at home and needs to win both to advance. The Hillmen play Richland Center this week before Adams-Friendship (3-5) visits in the finale.
SIX RIVERS CONFERENCE
Already in — River Ridge (6-1, 5-0), Black Hawk/Warren (5-2, 4-1), Potosi/Cassville (6-1, 4-1)
On the bubble — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (2-5, 2-3)
Already out — Southwestern (3-4, 1-4), Iowa-Grant (1-6, 0-5), Pecatonica/Argyle (1-6, 0-5)
Outlook — River Ridge would be the conference champion if the season ended today, but the Timberwolves will end the regular season with their toughest tests to date. River Ridge plays at Potosi/Cassville tonight in a much-anticipated showdown before hosting perennial league and state power Black Hawk/Warren in the finale. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg, meanwhile, needs two wins to reach the postseason. The Knights face Black Hawk/Warren this week. Their homecoming finale in Week 9 against Southwestern will be a forfeit victory after the Wildcats canceled the remainder of their season earlier this week.
RIDGE & VALLEY CONFERENCE
Already in — Highland (7-0, 5-0), De Soto (5-2, 4-1), Ithaca (4-3, 4-1)
On the bubble — Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (3-4, 3-2)
Already out — Boscobel (1-6, 1-4), Hillsboro (1-6, 1-4), Riverdale (0-7, 0-5)
Outlook — Boscobel will miss out on the playoffs this year, but the Bulldogs have a chance to play spoiler and end the season on a high note. Boscobel plays at Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca this week before finishing on the road at Riverdale.
8-PLAYER
On the bubble — Belmont (4-2)
Outlook — The Braves are sitting in decent position now, but that certainly doesn’t mean they can rest on their laurels. Belmont has games remaining at home against Sturgeon Bay and at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah. Win both of those games and the Braves should be in for sure. Split and there’s a good chance they will make it.