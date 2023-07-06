Local & area roundup: Northeast ousts Bellevue Marquette in regional softball quarterfinals Telegraph Herald Jul 6, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Iowa Class 2A No. 12-ranked Northeast Goose Lake rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Bellevue Marquette in an Iowa Class 2A regional softball quarterfinal on Wednesday in Goose Lake, Iowa.The Mohawks ended their season 11-19.Northeast (20-11) advanced to play at No. 7-ranked Cascade (27-9) in Friday’s Region 8 semifinal. Recommended for you Louisa-Muscatine (15-15) and Wilton (28-8) play in the region’s other semifinal.Lisbon 13, Clayton Ridge 0 (3 innings) — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Lions routed the Eagles in their Class 2A regional quarterfinal, ending Clayton Ridge’s season at 9-22.Calamus-Wheatland 8, Maquoketa Valley 5 — At Calamus, Iowa: Cal-Wheat ousted the Wildcats in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal. Maquoketa Valley bowed out at 15-16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athlete of the Week Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Jul 3, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Nailing down victories for Wahlert BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated Jun 29, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Jun 27, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Jun 26, 2023 More than the Score More than the Score: Badgers to train at UW-Platteville BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 22, 2023 More than the Score: Iowa's Clark to play John Deere Pro-Am with Zach Johnson BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 10, 2023 More than the Score: TH Scholar-Athlete nominations due this week BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 1, 2023 More than the Score: Flammang, Lanser to join Fastpitch Hall of Fame BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated May 26, 2023