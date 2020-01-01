The Telegraph Herald has announced its football team of the decade from 2010-2019. It is comprised of the TH Players of the Year during the decade.
Here is the list:
WILL BURDS
School — Western Dubuque
Player of the year — 2019
Positions — Receiver, safety, kick returner
Impact — A triple threat on offense, defense and special teams, Burds was a dynamic playmaker for the Bobcats and set the program’s single-season receiving touchdowns record with 17 as a senior. He also notched just the second 1,000-yard receiving season in program history. He caught 52 passes for 1,021 yards and was also the team’s second-leading tackler, finishing with 36 solo and 64 total stops, along with an interception and two fumble recoveries. He averaged 15.7 yards per punt return and 39.3 yards on kickoff returns.
DRAKE GEORGE
School — Western Dubuque
Player of the year — 2018
Position — Receiver
Impact — George finished his career as the most prolific receiver in Western Dubuque history, although one of his single-season records fell this past fall. He set the program single-game records of receptions (14), yards (328) and touchdowns (5) as a junior, then established season records for receptions (74), yards (1,165) and touchdowns (15) as a senior. He owns the career records with 154 receptions, 2,264 yards and 29 touchdowns.
CONNOR GOLDEN
School — Dyersville Beckman
Player of the year — 2011
Position — Quarterback
Impact — Golden held a strong presence in the pocket for the Trailblazers, leading Beckman on consecutive playoff runs, including an appearance in the 2011 Iowa Class 2A state semifinals. As a senior, Golden completed 141 of 258 passes (54.7%) for 2,181 yards and 31 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He had one rushing touchdown and graduated as the school record holder for single-season passing yards and touchdowns, and career touchdowns (47).
CALVIN HARRIS
School — Western Dubuque
Player of the year — 2018 and 2019
Position — Quarterback
Impact — The only player to repeat as player of the year over the last decade — and the first since Dubuque Senior’s Jayme Murphy in 2004-05 — Harris certainly left his mark on the Bobcats’ record books. Harris, also a two-time baseball player of the year, owns each of the program’s single-season and career passing records. He led Western Dubuque to two appearances in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game, including the 2019 state championship, and finished his senior season by completing 66.5% of his passes (147 of 221) for 2,246 yards with 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also ran for 440 yards and 12 touchdowns.
STREAT HOERNER
School — Dubuque Senior
Player of the year — 2012
Position — Linebacker
Impact — A beast in the middle of the Rams’ defense, Hoerner was one of the Mississippi Valley Conference’s top defenders during his career. His senior season, he made 52 solo tackles and 98 total stops to rank second in the MVC. He added five tackles for loss, assisted on a sack, intercepted five passes and recovered two fumbles as Senior went from 1-8 in 2011 to a 7-3 playoff qualifier in 2012.
HUNTER JOHNSON
School — Darlington
Player of the year — 2015
Positions — Running back, linebacker
Impact — The Redbirds’ running back may have put together the best statistical season for any area running back during his 2015 junior season. Johnson, now at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, ran for 2,365 yards on 207 attempts, an average of 11.4 yards per carry, and scored 42 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He had 30 solo tackles, 47 total, and three interceptions and a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.
KIRBY KENDRICK
School — Dyersville Beckman
Player of the year — 2012
Positions — Linebacker, running back
Impact — A playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Trailblazers, Kendrick played key roles in three consecutive playoff appearances during his three seasons on varsity, including two straight trips to the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals. As a senior, Kendrick had a team-best 47 solo tackles, 74.5 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown as a linebacker. As the team’s fullback, he ran 98 times for 566 yards, an average of 5.8 yards per rush, and five touchdowns.
PETER KILBURG
School — Bellevue
Player of the year — 2016
Positions — Running back, defensive back
Impact — The Comets running back was an unstoppable force as a senior, breaking the school single-season rushing record by more than 1,000 yards. Kilburg ran the ball 291 times for 2,141 yards, an average of 7.4 yards per carry, with 29 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns, and was a standout on defense and special teams. Before Kilburg, Bellevue’s previous season rushing record was 1,070 yards.
DEREK LIEURANCE
School — Cascade
Player of the year — 2014
Position — Quarterback
Impact — There wasn’t much the multi-sport standout didn’t do for the Cougars. Lieurance completed a state-best 76.8 percent (179 of 233) of his passes as a senior in 2014, throwing for 2,669 yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 255 yards and nine TDs and averaged 37.6 yards as Cascade’s punter.
RILEY McCARRON
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Player of the year — 2011
Position — Quarterback
Impact — McCarron was a generational talent for the Golden Eagles, eventually moving on to play two seasons in the NFL. He began his prep career as a running back for Wahlert before moving to quarterback as a senior. In 2011, he threw for 1,749 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also ran for 886 yards and nine touchdowns.
DAKOTA RUNDE
School — Potosi
Player of the year — 2010
Position — Running back, defensive back
Impact — Runde was billed as the total package at running back for the Chieftains, and those who said so were not wrong. Runde ran for 2,325 yards on 305 carries, an average of 7.6 yards per rush, and scored 26 touchdowns during his senior season. He averaged a state-best 193.8 rushing yards per game in 2010 and helped anchor a stout defense.
SAM SCHNEE
School — Dubuque Senior
Player of the year — 2017
Position — Running back
Impact — Schnee is arguably one of the best running backs to come through Senior and holds the all-time rushing record as proof. He capped his three-year varsity career with 1,410 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He also added 28 receptions for 432 yards and five scores, and was a breakaway threat on special teams. He finished with a record 2,934 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns.
NATE TRANEL
School — Lancaster
Player of the year — 2013
Position — Quarterback
Impact — Tranel was a dynamic dual threat who helped lead the Flying Arrows through a four-year stretch any area team would be envious of. Lancaster played in the state championship game all four seasons Tranel played, winning the 2014 state title. As a junior in 2013, Tranel completed 59 of 121 passes (48.8 percent) for 1,245 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and ran for 1,256 yards and 20 touchdowns.