Scott Smith’s return to the Dubuque Benefit Classic was a triumphant one.
After a 20-year absence, Smith, 60, of Appleton, Wis., decided to sign up for Saturday’s 44th annual 5K/half marathon race that began at Mystique Ice Arena and trekked through Dubuque’s north end while in town helping his mother prepare to sell her home.
“I came back to support my mom and to help her get her house sold,” said Smith, the overall 5K winner in 18:25.69. “I happened to catch (the race) online and thought, ‘I gotta do it,”’ Smith said. “I was here and I wanted to run it because it’s a great race.”
Smith, a former member of the Mississippi Valley Running Association, which sponsors the race, said it had the same feel it had two decades ago.
“It’s got that Dubuquer feeling,” said Smith who ran cross country at Dubuque Hempstead and later at Wartburg College. “You still have the water, still have the river going right by you, it’s the same great event and I knew it would be.”
Twenty-five seconds after Smith, Brooke Ferguson, another former Wartburg cross country runner, finished as the overall female 5k winner in 18:52.59.
“I had no idea,” Ferguson said. “(Smith) just started talking to me and asked where I went to school and I said Wartburg and he said, ‘So did I.’ I was like, ‘No way, that’s crazy.”’
Ferguson, a native of Laurens, Iowa, has lived in Dubuque for six years now and competes in several road and trail races throughout the area.
“Dubuque’s got a lot of good races,” Feguson said. “The competition is good, too. The Dubuque women are loaded. You always see someone that you know or you meet somebody.”
Her first experience at distance running, however, was not a pleasant one.
“I went out for cross country when I was a freshman and ran with a girl that was a state champion and I went home, threw up and I quit,” Ferguson said. “But two years later I decided to stop being a pansy and try it again and it went a lot better so I just decided to run in college.”
Saturday’s half marathon portion of the Benefit Classic was a repeat family victory as John Donovan successfully defended his title from a year ago in 1:13:14.52 as the overall winner and his wife, Tricia Serres, was the first female, and second person overall to cross in 1:22:15.15.
“It’s always fun, especially being a hometown race and seeing everyone out,” Donovan, a former runner at Platteville and Luther College. “It was a good day.”
Last year, Serres was the overall 5K champion while pushing the couple’s then five-month-old son, Everett, in a stroller. This year, Everett watched from inside his wagon as mom and dad raced together in the half marathon.
“It was fun,” Donovan said. “It’s a small enough race where the course kind of overlaps, so I was giving her some encouragement as we passed each other going the other way. She was doing the same for me, which was much appreciated, especially on a hot day like today.”
Though she still cherishes last year’s victory while pushing her son, Serres didn’t think she wanted to attempt it in the half marathon which reaches the peak of Eagle Point Park.
“I decided not to push the stroller up to Eagle Point Park,” said Serres, a former Wisconsin state-champion runner at Platteville and all-American at Luther College. “It’s just a great way to be part of the community and encourage running in the Dubuque community. The volunteers and the cheering squads are just awesome, and you get kind of a tour of downtown Dubuque and Eagle Point Park.”
The race starts and ends at the Mystique Community Ice Center. It runs into Eagle Point Park from the front entrance at mile 3, then it’s all downhill or flat from there.
The route also highlights some of Dubuque’s prettiest areas, such as the river walk, Eagle Point Park and the Bee Branch Creek Greenway.
Roughly 160 runners competed in Saturday’s 44th Benefit Classic which annually supports local charities throughout the area. This year’s proceeds supported The Fountain of Youth.
“We’re really blessed here in Dubuque to have such a good running community,” MVRA vice president Curt Ehlinger said. “It’s just nice to see everybody out here being active and enjoying the day.”
