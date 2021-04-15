Jackie Robinson Day will feel a little more special this year to Ian Moller and his family.
The recent Dubuque Wahlert graduate received the honor of a lifetime in September, when the staff at Perfect Game USA selected him to wear Robinson’s No. 42 in the All-American Classic at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The event included 54 of the top players in the high school graduation class of 2021.
Major League Baseball honors Robinson each year on April 15 to celebrate the anniversary of the late Brooklyn Dodgers great breaking the game’s color barrier in 1947. Last summer, MLB pushed Jackie Robinson Day to Aug. 28 because of the pandemic.
“It definitely does mean more to me this year after having the opportunity to represent him on the biggest stage possible for me so far,” Moller said. “It was very humbling that the people at Perfect Game gave me that number based on who I am. It meant everything to me.
“But it wasn’t a one-time thing. I try to uphold Jackie Robinson’s standards every time I step on the field to practice or play a game. And it’s something you think about off the field, too. When you get recognized like that, it motivates you to keep doing what you’ve been doing.”
Moller comes from a mixed-race family — his father, Steven, is Black, and his mother, Shannon, who celebrates her birthday today, is White. Together, they have navigated a difficult year in which a spotlight has been placed on the country’s long history of racial injustice.
Moller didn’t request to wear No. 42 at the All-American Classic. His ability on the field and his status off the field prompted Perfect Game to assign it to him. He belted a towering double against Maddux Bruns, a left-hander committed to Mississippi State, in the Classic.
“Ian’s character certainly had a lot to do with him wearing that number,” Perfect Game founder Jerry Ford said after the event. “He is such a good kid, and you never have to worry about him. He’s rock solid.
“Coming in, he was one of the top prospects in the country, and he didn’t do anything to harm that. He hit a double off the top of the wall against one of the top pitchers in the country. He showed what he’s got.”
Moller, a 6-foot-1, 207-pound right-handed hitting catcher who signed a national letter of intent to play at Louisiana State University in the fall, has been projected as high as a first-round draft pick in this summer’s MLB Draft. Unfortunately, his status as a top prospect has also brought about immense scrutiny — often from Internet trolls.
“It’s tough to raise a kid these days, because there are so many outside influences you have to be aware of,” Steven Moller said. “But I’m extremely proud of the way Ian handles those things, because they don’t bother him at all. On top of that, for Perfect Game to honor him and select him to wear No. 42 … it reassures Shannon and I that we’ve set a good foundation for him.
“It is a little surreal that Ian had the opportunity to wear that number on a national stage. Jackie Robinson Day was always a special day, but it’s always going to be a little more special to my family because of that experience.”