Dubuque Senior’s new volleyball coach is a familiar sight.
On Monday, the Dubuque Community School Board approved 2012 Senior graduate Haley Zenner as the Rams’ new head volleyball coach.
A four-sport athlete when she suited up for Senior, Zenner, 26, has been just as active in the Dubuque coaching circuit. She’s spent three years as a freshman volleyball coach across town at Hempstead, was the Mustangs’ junior varsity assistant coach for girls basketball, and is an assistant track and field and softball coach at Senior.
Zenner obtained 10 varsity letters between volleyball, softball, basketball and track when she attended Senior and was named the Rams’ 2012 female athlete of the year. She went on to compete collegiately in both volleyball and softball at East Central Community College in Missouri, where she helped guide both teams to the national junior college tournament. She then played two seasons of softball at NCAA Division II Truman State.
All of those experiences, Zenner said, have helped equip her for the next challenge — guiding the Rams.
“Graduating from Senior I always thought about coming back and coaching. I knew I had a good support system of family and friends and coaches that have coached me in the past or that I’ve coached with,” Zenner said. “I just wanted to get back into Senior and coach at the place I graduated from.
“You work with different coaches and you see different styles and techniques. I’ve learned through all these other great coaches that I’ve worked with the things that worked for them and didn’t work for them.”
Zenner replaces Chris Miron, who stepped down from Senior in April after two seasons guiding the Rams. She’ll take over a team that went 12-27 in 2019 with a number of starters returning from that team this fall.
Of course, there’s plenty of uncertainty about what this upcoming season may bring. The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools and state associations to contemplate whether sports will even be safe to play when volleyball season rolls around.
Having coached the past softball season under special social distancing parameters, Zenner knows first-hand how fragile a season could be. She said it instills the message in players not to take anything for granted.
“Being a coach in the softball season, you kind of realize that you can’t take things for granted,” Zenner said. “You never know if there’s going to be a positive (coronavirus) test that can end your season. You keep that in mind. You never know when you might have to pause for two weeks or when the last day of your season might be.
“So work hard every day, get better every day and go in there with that mentality. Because we don’t know how much of a season we’ll get or how many games we’ll get to play because of COVID.”
Zenner becomes the sixth different Senior volleyball head coach in the last nine seasons. None of her predecessors have lasted longer than two years. Senior athletic director Brent Cook is hopeful that Zenner’s familiarity with Rams athletics will give her some staying power.
“Being a product of Dubuque Senior, just knowing about Dubuque Senior and people that have come through Senior — we use the term ‘Ram Fam,’” Cook said. “There’s this culture that people buy into whether it’s teachers, coaches or players. She understands the culture of the school.
“She’s excited. And I really like her energy and enthusiasm that she’s bringing to the program.”