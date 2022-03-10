Area athletes accounted for six No. 1 seeds for this weekend’s NCAA Division III indoor track & field championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The top seeds include Loras College’s Kassie Parker in the women’s 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters, Alyssa Pfadenhauer in the women’s 400 meters and Mike Jasa in the men’s 800 meters. Wartburg College’s Breya Christopher, a former River Ridge (Ill.) prep, earned the No. 1 seed in the high jump, and the University of Wisconsin La Crosse’s Skye Digman, a former Platteville High School standout, leads the women’s shot put field.
The No. 2-ranked Loras women’s team and the No. 3-ranked Duhawks men’s team headed to North Carolina after winning top regional honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Parker, a former Clayton Ridge prep, earned the Midwest Region women’s track athlete of the year award and former Dubuque Wahlert standout Ryan Rogers captured the Midwest Region men’s field athlete of the year award.
Loras’ Matt Jones collected the Midwest Region head coach of the year for both programs, while Bob Schultz was named the Midwest Region assistant coach of the year for the men’s program.
Here is a look at the local entries and their seeds for the national meet, which takes place Friday and Saturday:
WOMEN
60 meters — 14, Marion Edwards (Loras) 7.71; 15, Gwen Orr (UW-Platteville) 7.73.
200 meters — 5, Marion Edwards (Loras) 25.16; 11, Gwen Orr (UW-Platteville) 25.35.
400 meters — 1, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 55.95; 5, Jackie Ganshirt (Wartburg/ Wahlert H.S.) 57.24.
3,000 meters — 1, Kassie Parker (Loras) 9:17.86.
5,000 meters — 1, Kassie Parker (Loras) 16:05.97.
60 meter hurdles — 4, Emma Lawrence (UW-La Crosse/ Benton H.S.) 8.61; 13, Elayna Bahl (Loras) 8.81.
4x400 relay — 3, Wartburg (Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt leads off) 3:51.62; 4, Loras (Marion Edwards, Harmony Creasy, Merryl Green, Alyssa Pfadenhauer) 3:51,66; 5, UW-La Crosse (Benton grad Emma Lawrence anchors) 3:52.59.
Distance medley relay — 10, Loras (Ellie Osterberger, Stevie Lambe, Valerie Herbst, Kassie Parker) 11:53.66.
High jump — 1, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge Ill. H.S.) 1.74 meters; 6, Aaliyah Collier (Dubuque) 1.70.
Long jump — 9, Emma Seipel (Dubuque) 5.75 meters.
Triple jump — 5, Grace Alley (Loras) 12.07 meters.
Shot put — 1, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/ Platteville H.S.) 14.97 meters; 2, Brianna Leahy (UW-Platteville) 14.84; 3, Caroline Ferguson (Dubuque) 14.4; 4, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 14.31; 14, Brenna Noon (UW-Platteville) 13.79.
Weight throw — 3, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/ Platteville H.S.) 18.48 meters; 4, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 18.04; 5, Caroline Ferguson (Dubuque) 18.0.
Pentathlon — 5, Grace Alley (Loras) 3,531 points; 10, Grace Elvert (UW-Platteville) 3,314
MEN
60 meters — 6, Josh Smith (Loras) 6.79; 11, Cade VanHout (UW-Platteville) 6.83.
200 meters — 16, Josh Smith (Loras) 22.01; 20, Nolan Lentz (Dubuque) 22.08.
400 meters — 14, JoJo Frost (Dubuque) 49.25.
800 meters — 1, Mike Jasa (Loras) 1:50.13; 6, Carter Oberfoell (Loras) 1:52.77.
Mile run — 5, Ryan Harvey (Loras) 4:09.11; 10, Wyatt Kelly (Loras) 4:09.95.
3,000 meters — 9, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque H.S.) 8:16.55.
5,000 meters — 5, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque H.S.) 14:21.39.
60 meter hurdles — 11, Blake Hardison (Dubuque) 8.16.
4x400 relay — 8, Loras (Josh Smith, Ted Kruse, Nate Sielaff, Mike Jasa) 3:18.26; 10, Dubuque (Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell, Nehemiah Griffin, JoJo Frost) 3:18.46.
Distance medley relay — 3, Loras (Wyatt Kelly, Carter Oberfoell, Mike Jasa, Ryan Harvey) 9:53.29.
High jump — 12, Bryce Bierman (UW-Platteville) 2.05 meters.
Shot put — 13, Alex Girard (UW-Platteville) 18.23 meters.
Heptathlon — 2, Ryan Rogers (Loras) 5,272 points; 9, Jacob Rice (UW-Platteville) 4,875.