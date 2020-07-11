With the season being delayed three weeks at the start and the regular season now coming to an abrupt end, the Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert softball teams decided to play a little extra in the first game of their doubleheader Friday at Wiegand Field.
In the end, Wahlert prevailed, 6-5, in a marathon 12-inning thriller. They also captured the nightcap by the same score, but in the standard seven innings.
Wahlert looked to take control in the first game, jumping ahead early with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Golden Eagles played small ball and took advantage of two Senior errors as the first four batters of the game crossed home plate.
Senior cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the first with singles from Aliyah Johnson, Ava Bradley, Aubree Steines and Josie Potts.
Emma Link led off the bottom of the third for Senior with a single, stole second and scored on Bradley’s line-drive double to center field. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Sam McDonald’s safety squeeze bunt. Senior took the lead that inning on an RBI groundout from Brylee Gaherty.
Wahlert tied the game in the bottom half when they got back-to-back singles from Izzy Pfeiffer and Tierani Teslow. After a sac bunt, Pfeiffer scored on a groundout by Mary Kate King.
From there, the scoring came to a screeching halt and the storyline became the relief pitching.
Meredith Gatto, making her first varsity appearance for the Rams, came in for the top of the second. She provided stability in a game that got off to a shaky start and pitched 11 innings, allowing only two runs.
“Meredith Gatto came in and pitched an excellent game for us”, Senior coach Kevin Steines said. “We had some injuries that allowed her to have the opportunity tonight, and she did one (heck) of a job.”
Wahlert’s Kathryn Nedder was also rock solid in relief for the Eagles as she was called on in the fourth inning and went nine innings to earn the win.
The Eagles took the lead in the top of the 12th when Nedder lead off with a bloop single. She advanced to second on Paige Hummel’s sacrifice. Natalie Kelzer followed with an infield single and Bailey Welu drew a walk. The winning run came across on a bases loaded walk to Pfeiffer.
Game 2 was another hard fought battle throughout. This time Senior jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Rams played their own version of small ball with infield singles by Johnson and Bradley and a sac bunt by Sophie Link to help spark the rally.
Wahlert tied things up briefly in the top of the third with singles by Hummel, Maria Roth, Lily Roth, Welu and Pfeiffer.
Senior came right back in the bottom of the third to recapture the lead when Emma Link, who doubled, scored on a solid single by Bradely, who went 3-for-4.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Wahlert put up a three-run fourth inning, using singles from Hummel and Lily Roth and two Rams errors to grab a 6-4 lead.
Senior (2-14) wouldn’t go quietly, however. Emma Link scored on Bradley’s double before the Rams left the tying run stranded on third.
Nedder earned the save as the Eagles, improved to 9-12.
“We persevered”, Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen said. “Our motto is ‘all in.’ The girls are really starting to buy into that mindset and going after every play.”