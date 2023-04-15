The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday unveiled prep football schedules for the next two seasons, and there will be plenty of area rivalry games on tap.
In Class 5A, Dubuque Hempstead will host crosstown rival Senior in Week 3 at Dalzell Field during the 2023 season. The Rams will host the Mustangs in 2024.
Those teams will not face another area team during the regular season, but will combine for three Thursday night games this season — all on the road.
Recommended for you
Hempstead will play its Thursday games in Week 7 and 9, at Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Davenport Central, respectively. Senior’s Thursday game comes in Week 6 at Davenport West. The Rams will also host a new opponent when Urbandale comes to Dalzell Field in Week 4.
Western Dubuque will run a gauntlet in its non-district slate, opening at West Delaware and hosting Dubuque Wahlert before playing perennial rivals Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Scott.
In addition to the Week 2 showdown at Western Dubuque, Wahlert will host West Delaware in Week 7 and Maquoketa in Week 9 during Class 3A district play. Maquoketa visits West Delaware in Week 5.
In Class 1A, Beckman Catholic and Cascade will conclude their regular seasons with a Week 8 showdown in Cascade, which opens its season at Class A Maquoketa Valley.
Bellevue hosts Clayton Ridge in Class A district play in Week 4 and Maquoketa Valley in Week 6. Clayton Ridge hosts Maquoketa Valley in Week 5.
The schedules remain the same for the 2024 season, except home and away teams are flipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.