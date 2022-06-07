When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the NCAA Division I national basketball tournament in 2020, millions of Americans felt a void without their beloved March Madness brackets.
Dubuque native Jeff Adams turned to Plan B, something near and dear to his upbringing.
A local slow-pitch softball enthusiast, Adams and several of his buddies replaced their annual college basketball brackets with a homemade bracket-style competition featuring the area’s best softball players dating back to the 1970’s.
“We’re all March Madness freaks, so myself and a couple of my buddies sat down and decided we were gonna create our own 64-person bracket,” Adams said. “We were gonna have it be the best softball players that have ever been around Dubuque.”
Each individual matchup was featured on Facebook and the public voted on the winners to advance.
“It took up a lot of our time and it was a lot of fun, a lot of different posts, and it became very interactive. It became very cool,” Adams said.
Riding the wave of the interactive ‘softball madness’ led Adams to another premonition, one that he felt was long overdue in Dubuque.
It occurred to him that the city had baseball and fast-pitch softball Halls of Fame, but nothing that recognized the area’s slow-pitch players. So, with the help of current and many former well-known softball players around town, Adams began compiling a list for induction into the initial Dubuque Slow-Pitch Hall of Fame.
“I just decided to start it,” Adams said. “We had 30-40 years of catching up to do, so I got together with some older guys and not very many younger guys, and we just started compiling names. Once we got the list going, we just did our voting amongst our committee members and had our inaugural list.
Adams’ plan from the beginning was to host a one-day slow-pitch tournament preceding the Hall of Fame ceremony, but COVID did not allow it in Year 1. The inaugural 12-member class was recognized in October 2020 in a socially-distanced manner at McAleece Park.
His plan came to fruition the following year.
“It worked out well,” Adams said. “We had a tournament on June 27, the weather held off and six teams played.”
The second annual Dubuque County Slow-Pitch Hall of Fame Class was announced at the tournament’s conclusion.
“It’s been a lot of fun because people are bringing their family members, friends, old teammates,” Adams said. “A lot of them are just showing up to watch. We had a lot of fun with it.”
This year’s Dubuque Slow-Pitch Hall of Fame Tourney will take place on Saturday, June 25, at McAleece with games concluding at 6 p.m. to recognize the newly elected Hall of Fame class.
For tournament information, contact Adams at lilremax@gmail.com or at 563-590-4552.
The third Hall of Fame class includes: George Torgler, Dan “Hooks Schmitt, John “Digger” Digman, Bruce “Flip” Albrecht, Bob Brietbach, Rick “Shark” Steines, Mike Zahren, Russ Reed and Kevin “Hedy” Hedrick.
“The best part for me, honestly, is when someone does get in and I get to notify them,” Adams said. “Their responses have been awesome.”
