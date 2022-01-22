Adam Flammang recorded his first career USHL hat trick on Friday to lead the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints at ImOn Ice Arena.
Cedar Rapids (13-16-1-0) snapped a five-game losing streak and won for the first time since rallying for a 5-4 home win over the Saints on Dec. 27, both teams’ first game back from the USHL’s holiday break. The RoughRiders lead the eight-game season series, 2-0.
Dubuque, meanwhile, suffered its fourth consecutive defeat to fall to 17-10-2-2 and now leads Madison by just two points for third place in the Eastern Conference.
The Saints also dropped into third place in the standings for the Cowbell Cup, which determines supremacy among the three Eastern Iowa USHL teams. Cedar Rapids leads with a 3-1-0 record for six points, followed by Waterloo at 2-3-1 and Dubuque at 2-2-0.
“We were doing OK, then we had a couple of breakdowns, they scored and we didn’t connect on our chances,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Cedar Rapids played hard, and they played their style. They muck it up and do a good job at it. They turned it into a rock fight.
“We have to be better at our game. We’re not sharp enough right now to play our game, and everything is coming hard right now. We scored in bunches the first half, and we’ve scored just one goal in the last two games.”
Dubuque’s Zane Demsey ended a scoreless deadlock with his first goal of the season at the 8:23 mark of the second period. Connor Kurth won a battle behind the Cedar Rapids net and pushed the puck to Stephen Halliday in the right corner. Halliday’s pass through the slot found Demsey in the left faceoff circle, and the defenseman’s shot eluded two teammates and three Cedar Rapids defenders in front of goalie Connor Hasley.
The RoughRiders tied the game 3:48 later, when Flammang converted a penalty shot after Dubuque defenseman Samuel Sjolund hooked him to take away a scoring opportunity. Flammang’s wrist shot from between the circles found the top corner of the net behind Philip Svedeback for his 14th goal of the season.
Cedar Rapids took its first lead of the game 1:57 into the third period on Eric Pohlkamp’s first goal of the season. With the teams skating 4-on-4, Conor Lovett made a headman pass along the right wing to Pohlkamp, who wired a shot from a sharp angle in the right faceoff circle past Svedeback’s glove hand.
Flammang scored a back-breaking goal at the 14:59 mark of the third period. Andy Moore won a faceoff in his own zone to spring Flammang and Yusako Ando for a 2-on-1. Flammang carried into the Saints zone, faked a shot and beat Svedeback to the glove side.
The same combination connected for an empty net goal at the 17:32 mark. Flammang finished his hat trick after taking another Moore feed.
Svedeback returned from injury to make his first appearance for Dubuque since Dec. 4. The Boston Bruins prospect stopped 31 of 34 shots to fall to 5-4-2-0.
Hasley also faced 34 shots but stopped 33. Dubuque went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Cedar Rapids went 0-for-4.
The Saints return to action tonight by hosting the Green Bay Gamblers, who knocked off the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel, 5-3, on Friday night to snap a two-game losing streak.
Dubuque has won three of the first four meetings in the seven-game series. The teams haven’t played since the Saints earned a 7-4 victory Nov. 24.