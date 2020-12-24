Here is a capsule look at area Iowa wrestling teams this winter:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Rob Anderson (1st season)
Last year — 15-16
Returning veterans — Peyton Gaul (Soph.); Dawson Bergan (Soph.); Nathaniel Gaul (Jr.); Bo Struble (Sr.); Owen Michael (Jr.)
Promising newcomer — Marcus Gaul (Fr.)
Outlook — Anderson takes over the Vikings program from Alex Hanna. Anderson previously coached at Clayton Ridge. The Vikings did not have a state qualifier last year, but did advance four to the Class 1A district meet. Bergan and Struble are back this year, though Struble has not wrestled a match yet this season. Bergan has opened the season 17-1.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Kurt Hatfield (2nd season)
Last year — 1-25
Returning veterans — Michael Schaul (Jr.); Tim Harmon (Sr.); Evan Elgin (Sr.); Carter Kruse (Sr.); Devin Smith (Jr.)
Outlook — The Wildcats had just five wrestlers at last season’s Class 1A sectional meet, and three of them finished one spot shy of advancing to the district meet. All five of those wrestlers are back this year, though Maquoketa Valley will have difficulty in duals with just 10 wrestlers on the roster and six of them who wrestle at 195 pounds or above.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Jarid Grinstead (1st season)
Last year — 5-28
Returning veterans — Cade Meyer (Sr.); Eric Flores (Soph.); Andrew Mitchell (Sr.)
Outlook — Numbers have been an issue for Clayton Ridge, which sent only four wrestlers to last year’s Class 1A sectional meet. Meyer, who hasn’t yet wrestled this season, posted the team’s top finish with bronze. This year’s roster isn’t much deeper. The Eagles have just seven wrestlers on their roster, five boys and two girls.