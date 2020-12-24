News in your town

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Teresa Paulsen (Bellevue)

College baseball: An opportunity earned for Beckman grad Vaske

College basketball: No. 4 Hawkeyes turn to defense in Big Ten opener

College football bowl roundup: Georgia Southern routs Louisiana Tech in New Orleans Bowl

Sports briefs: NHL schedule to feature 868 games in 116 days, back-to-backs and more

College football: Heflin at home helping anchor No. 17 Iowa's defensive line

College football bowl roundup: Strong, Lee, Taua pace Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane

No. 9 Wisconsin opens Big Ten play by beating Nebraska 67-53

College basketball: Iowa opens Big Ten slate with win over Purdue

Hawaii vs. Houston rematch in relocated New Mexico Bowl

Durant returns with 22 and a 125-99 Nets rout of Warriors

College notebook: Hempstead’s Winger staying close to home to run collegiate cross country

College football: 2 Hawkeyes named award finalists

On Football: Change seems likely amid frustration with CFP

Girls prep basketball: Rams fall to No. 5 Cedar Falls

Local & area roundup: Short-handed Wahlert boys top Waterloo East

Girls prep basketball: Rams hang in there in loss to No. 5 Cedar Falls

Prep wrestling: Balanced Mustangs dismantle Cedar Rapids Jefferson

La Russa pleads guilty to lesser charge to end DUI case

More than the Score: Fast Pitch Hall of Fame honors trio

College football bowl preview capsules: Wilson leads No. 13 BYU into Boca Raton Bowl vs Gabriel, UCF

College football: Hawkeyes pause in-person activities

Local & area roundup: Bobcats, Blazers move up in Iowa basketball poll

NFL: Bears focused on avoiding letdown against Jaguars

NFL: Vikings' offense can't make up for depleted defense

College football: New Illinois coach to make homegrown talent a priority

Sports briefs: Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdanovic talks

NFL: Another December surge for Jones gives Packers confidence

Chiefs grind their way to perfect road record this season

Prep wrestling: Balanced Mustangs dismantle Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdanovic talks

Sports briefs: Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan enters transfer portal

College basketball: Iowa State ends 4-game skid by beating Jackson State, 60-45

Team Thomas wins PNC as Woods celebrates memory with his son

Appalachian State, North Texas kick off COVID bowl season

College Football Playoff: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out

Iowa State, Iowa, Wisconsin earn bowl trips

NFL: Bears stay in the hunt by beating Vikings

College baseball: Lehmann earns Division I baseball opportunity

Mahomes' theatrics highlight Chiefs' 32-29 win over Saints