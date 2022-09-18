Aidan Driscoll kicked a 37-yard field goal with 1 second left, and the Duhawks scored 17 points in a decisive fourth-quarter rally to knock off NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Central, 38-35, on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.
Central led, 28-21, entering the fourth quarter, but the Duhawks (1-2, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) took a 35-28 lead following touchdown passes from Evan England to Da’Mani Brown and Marty McGovern, the second with 3:26 remaining.
But Central (2-1, 0-1) drove downfield and pulled even on Jeff Herber’s 16-yard touchdown pass from Brady Ketchum with 43 seconds left.
England connected with Michael Crawford for a 25-yard gain on third-and-7 from the Loras 30, and Jamel Britt’s 9-yard run two plays later moved the Duhawks into Driscoll’s range.
England completed 34 of 47 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 17 yards and another score.
Ty Bausch also ran for a touchdown for the Duhawks.
Dubuque 48, Nebraska Wesleyan 34 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Spartans quarterback Ben Gultig threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns, and Kallion Buckner ran for 172 yards and two scores and Dubuque (1-2, 1-0 A-R-C), never trailed in a win over the Prairie Wolves.
The teams combined for 53 first downs, 755 passing yards and 1,091 yards of total offense.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 1, Illinois Wesleyan 0 — At Rock Bowl: Michael Brant scored in the 11th minute as the Duhawks beat Illinois Wesleyan.
Dubuque 2, Elmhurst 1 — At Elmhurst, Ill.: Gavin Wooldridge scored both goals as the Spartans clipped Elmhurst.
Clarke 1, Central Methodist 1 — At Burrows Field: Jonathan Velasquez scored for the Pride in a draw.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, St. Catherine 3 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Bella Talbot, Ryleigh O’Brien,Abby Eriksen and Julia Neary scored goals as the Duhawks won on the road.
Dubuque 2, UW-Oshkosh 1 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Emerson Wilson and Alyssa Tranchita scored goals as the Spartans beat the Titans.
Central Methodist 7, Clarke 1 — At Burrows Field: Jamie Albertson scored for the Pride in a home loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers split — At Aurora, Ill.: Emma Carlson had 34 combined kills as UW-Platteville beat Rose-Hulman, 3-1, and lost to Aurora, 3-0, at the Jim Coleman Memorial Classic.
