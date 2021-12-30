Nikita Borodayenko’s smile required no translation.
The Russian forward scored his first USHL khet-trik, and Paxton Geisel made 17 saves for his first USHL shutout to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to an 8-0 blitzing of Waterloo on Wednesday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“It was a good implementation of passes in my direction from my line,” Borodayenko said with help from a translation app on his cell phone after his three-goal night raised his season total to eight. “It felt good to get a hat trick. It was a matter of good passes and a little bit of luck.”
Geisel, who saw a personal nine-game winning streak end with a 5-4 loss at Cedar Rapids on Monday, moved to 12-3-0-2 and improved his goals against average to 2.95 and his save percentage to .883.
“The boys were a little upset after Monday, and they wanted to get one back tonight,” Geisel said. “They played really well in front of me defensively, and, obviously, they played a great offensive game. That made it a lot easier for me.
“Usually, high scoring games are back-and-forth. But they were a little banged up tonight, and we came out firing.”
An evenly played first period changed in Dubuque’s favor during a stretch of 4:05 beginning at the 11:10 mark. The Saints scored three times, forcing Waterloo coach Matt Smaby to use his timeout.
Kenny Connors opened the scoring by converting Samuel Sjolund’s outlet pass from near his own goal line to the opposite blue line. Connors skated in all alone on goalie Emmett Croteau, faked to his forehand and tucked a backhander into a wide-open net. Austin Oravetz picked up a secondary assist on Connors’ 11th goal of the season.
Captain Riley Stuart doubled the lead just 1:12 later with his fifth goal of the season. His shot from the left circle ricocheted off the shin pad of Waterloo’s John Waldron and behind Croteau.
The Saints made it 3-0 just seven seconds after their first power play expired. Borodayenko wired a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle after taking a Stephen Halliday feed from below the goal line. Ryan Beck also assisted.
“Waterloo actually had us on our heels to start the game but we came down and got a couple of bounces. It certainly didn’t feel like a 3-0 period,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “They played last night, and they’re a little shorthanded, personnel-wise, so we just happened to catch them on an off night tonight.”
In the second period, Borodayenko made it 4-0 with a backdoor rebound set up by Beck and Sjolund. The goal came at 4:52, just five seconds after the Saints’ second power play expired. Just 62 seconds later, Michael Feenstra hit Mikey DeAngelo with a long stretch pass, and the rookie converted the breakaway for his third goal of the year to make it 5-0.
The Saints tacked on three more goals in a span of 1:44 to make it 8-0 late in the period.
Mikey Burchill scored on a slap shot from the left wing for his seventh goal of the year after taking a Gabriel Lundberg outlet. Borodayenko completed his hat trick on a backdoor tap-in set up by Max Burkholder and Halliday, who tied Seamus Malone for second place on the Saints’ Tier I scoring list with his 131st point. And Max Montes converted a Stuart pass on a 2-on-1 for his sixth goal of the season and Dubuque’s first short handed goal of the season.
Montes' goal gave Dubuque a season high. The Saints reached seven goals on five different occasions.