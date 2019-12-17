Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90, the university announced Tuesday night.
The Hawkeyes athletics communications department released a statement from the Fry family:
“With our family at his side, Hayden Fry, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. We are comforted in our faith and knowing that Hayden is no longer suffering and resides now in heaven with our Lord. Hayden passed on Dec. 17, at the age of 90.
“We are proud to know that our father’s life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career. His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights.
“Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there more recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa, and the state of Iowa, is well known. Hayden often shared, “I’ll Always Be a Hawkeye”.
“Our family would like to pass along our heartfelt thanks to the caregivers who made Hayden’s comfort their priority.
“We cannot thank everyone enough for their love and support. Your thoughts and prayers are truly appreciated.
“Memorial Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.”