FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2009, file photo, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry before Iowa's NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa’s opener has all the makings of a truly memorable afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. If the Hawkeyes beat Northern Illinois as expected on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2018, coach Ferentz will surpass beloved mentor Hayden Fry _ who is scheduled to fly up to Iowa City for the occasion _ with his 144th career victory at the school. But it could also end up as a terrible day to be a Hawkeye, given the quality of the opponent and the uncertainty of Ferentz’s own club. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)