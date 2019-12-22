Paul Cleary just doesn’t care about records or statistics.
In fact, if someone hadn’t told him, he would have no idea he had reached a career milestone this week.
“I just don’t care about that stuff,” the Western Dubuque wrestling coach said Saturday. “I just like going to practice and getting ready for tournaments and meets.”
Cleary notched his 200th career dual victory on Thursday, then added four more wins at the Battle of Waterloo, culminating with a 3-0 mark on Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa.
By sweeping the 5th-place pool on Saturday, the Bobcats improved to 9-5 on the season.
Cleary, just the third coach in the program’s history, is now 205-64 in seven-plus seasons. Tom Kilburg, who founded the program in 1966, won 357 dual meets in his 40-year head coaching career. Tom Danner won 139 in six seasons.
“I’m just lucky I got to coach with both of them,” Cleary said. “We’re fortune Tom Danner is still on our staff. He’s an unbelievable coach and is still a mentor to me. Tom Kilburg is an unbelievable person. I got to coach junior high football with him for 10 years.
“Just lucky, you know. Very lucky to be around those guys and continue the tradition they built. I don’t care about numbers and wins. The only thing that matters is going in the room, working hard and having fun, being a team and building a family. That’s what Western Dubuque wrestling is.”
The Bobcats lost to Crestwood, 38-37, in the first round of its pool bracket on Friday night, but rebounded with wins over Wapsie Valley (57-18) and New Hampton/Turkey Valley (44-27) to take fifth place.
Western Dubuque beat Charles City (54-26), Lake Mills (35-32) and La Porte City Union (54-26) on Saturday.
Jared Cordes (138 pounds), Jake Hosch (182) and Jonathan Savolt (285) each went 5-0 for the Bobcats.
Beckman wins, Rams 10th — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Nick Schmidt won the 106 title for Dyersville Beckman, which got runner-up finishes from Danil Wall (120) and Levi Feldman (126) to outpace Wapello, 161-106, at the Lynx Invitational.
Dubuque Senior placed 10th with 90.5 points behind third-place finishes from Jon Flanagan (195) and Neil Butler (220).
Mustangs finish runners-up — At Fort Madison, Iowa: Ben Faber placed second at 145 pounds, Gable Brooks (120) and Adler Kramer (132) both took third, and Dubuque Hempstead finished runner-up to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 487-421.5, at the Fort Madison Invitational. Keegan Eitter (152) and Cayden Lovett both finished fourth for the Mustangs.
Cardinals take 3rd — At DeWitt, Iowa: Abraham Michel (182 pounds), Liam Aunan (195) and Taven Rich (285) won titles, Lane Stender (220) was runner-up, and Maquoketa (141) finished third at the Saber Invitational. Camanche beat host Central DeWitt, 159-158, for the team title.
Vikings go 3-1 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Dawson Bergan (120 pounds), Alex Jones (126), Bo Struble (160) and Max Bahls (170) each went 4-0 as Edgewood-Colesburg beat Clayton Ridge (42-12), Bellevue (39-24) and Postville (54-24), and lost to Cascade (46-30) on Friday night.