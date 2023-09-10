09082023-seniorvshempstead14-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Quinn Breitbach takes the ball to the end zone during Friday’s game against city rival Senior at Dalzell Field. Breitbach scored two touchdowns as the Mustangs improved to 3-0.

 Dave Kettering / Telegraph Herald

Key on stopping one player, another will hurt you.

That’s the way Dubuque Hempstead approaches the game, and that is exactly how it has worked out so far this season.

Recommended for you