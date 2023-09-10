Key on stopping one player, another will hurt you.
That’s the way Dubuque Hempstead approaches the game, and that is exactly how it has worked out so far this season.
And, the Iowa Class 5A No. 10-ranked Mustangs continued their best start to a season since 2008.
Quinn Breitbach accumulated 173 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, and Carter Krug threw two TD passes and ran for another as Hempstead regained the A.Y. McDonald Trophy with a 28-7 victory over crosstown rival Senior on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Breitbach carried the ball 17 times for 128 yards. He also caught a 45-yard touchdown and ran for a 14-yard score that was set up by Justin Potts’ 31-yard interception return.
Breitbach has rushed for 409 yards through three games this season. He ran for just 462 in nine games last year.
But he isn’t the only player powering the offense.
Krug completed 6 of 10 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 6-yard score. Potts finished with four catches for 130 yards including an 86-yard TD.
Hempstead improved to 3-0 a season after winning just one game. The Mustangs will try to match their best start to a season since 2008 next week when they visit Muscatine (1-2).
Cardinals soaring — Maquoketa has something special going this season, but Friday night offered a few more fireworks.
Quarterback Carter Meyer accounted for six total touchdowns as the Cardinals improved to 3-0 with a 43-34 home victory over Northeast Goose Lake.
Meyer earned a 171.5 QB rating as he completed 20 of 24 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 22 times for 140 yards and three scores.
MJ Warthan, Riley Christiansen and Braedon Tranel caught touchdown passes. Tranel had nine receptions for 133 yards.
Tate Martin had 10.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss for the defense. Jackson Van Keuren added a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Maquoketa, which had won just three games total in the three previous seasons, is 3-0 for the first time since starting the 2009 season with seven consecutive wins.
Putman powers Comets — Bellevue got itself into the win column for the first time on Friday night and quarterback Hunter Putman played a big role in that.
Putman completed 16 of 23 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score as the Comets beat North Cedar, 49-8.
Jaden Baskin rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Casel caught seven passes for 76 yards and two scores as Bellevue improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Class A District 4.
Potosi/Cassville runs to 3-1 — Potosi/Cassville called 59 run plays and finished with 391 yards on the ground in a 50-21 victory over Cuba City.
Eli Adams ran 17 times for 131 yards and a touchdown, Braden Fishnick carried it 11 times for 122 yards and two scores, and Roman Friederick finished with 20 attempts for 102 yards and three scores as the co-op rebounded from its first loss and improved to 3-1.
Potosi/Cassville, which was tied for 10th in this week’s wissports.net Division 7 coaches poll, attempted just five passes in the game and was 8-for-18 on third-down conversions. The co-op converted a pair of fourth downs and finished with a 31:40-15:02 edge in time of possession.
Adams also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass for Potosi/Cassville.
Big second half powers Arrows — Lancaster found itself deadlocked in a 20-20 halftime tie at Mauston.
The second half was all Flying Arrows.
Lancaster scored 16 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth to surge past Mauston for a 36-26 victory and a 4-0 start to the season.
Lancaster, which is ranked eighth in this week’s wissports.net Division 6 coaches poll, is off to its best start to a season since beginning the 2019 campaign 8-0.
Hillmen defense finds groove — Platteville allowed 34 points in a season-opening loss. Since then, the Hillmen have surrendured just six points.
Platteville improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference following a 14-6 victory at Brodhead/Juda, which was ranked No. 2 in this week’s wissports.net Division 5 coaches poll.
The Hillmen have outscored their opponents, 97-6, over its three-game winning streak and are off to their best start since a four-game winning streak to open the 2018 season.
The next two weeks will be critical to Platteville’s conference championship hopes with a trip to Prairie du Chien (3-1, 1-1) before a home date against rival Lancaster (4-0, 2-0).
Defense, special teams lift Redbirds — Maddox Goebel returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 44 yards for another score later in the first quarter as Darlington shut out Southwestern/East Dubuque, 40-0.
The Redbirds (3-1), who were ranked No. 5 in this week’s wissports.net Division 6 coaches poll, scored all 40 points before halftime and did so while totaling just 239 yards of offense for the game.
Breylin Goebel completed 3 of 4 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Reagan Jackson ran nine times for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Ross Crist recorded two sacks and Jackson, Taggart Gille and Isaac Crist added sacks for the Redbirds.
Big-play Vaassen — Cuba City receiver Gavin Vaassen needed just four receptions to total 152 receiving yards in the Cubans’ 50-21 loss to Potosi/Cassville. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Richard in the second quarter.
The Cubans also got a 31-yard touchdown run by Andy Loeffelholz and Max Hinderman returned a kickoff 78 yards for another score.
Pirates air it out — After attemping just four passes through its first two games, Galena took to the air on Friday night.
Roman Romer completed 8 of 16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, but Galena suffered its first loss of the season to perennial state power Forreston, 30-16.
Owen Hefel led the Pirates (2-1) with three receptions for 48 yards. Josh McNett caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Romer.
Myles Schumacher ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Pirates, who ran just 27 offensive plays in the game.
Roll call of unbeatens — Friday night began with six area teams among the ranks of the undefeated. When all the dust settled, only three remain. Hempstead and Galena each improved to 3-0 while Lancaster moved to 4-0. Western Dubuque (2-1), Maquoketa Valley (2-1) and Galena (2-1) each suffered their first loss.
In search of No. 1 — Four area teams earned their first wins of the season on Friday night, leaving just Dubuque Senior (0-3), Beckman Catholic (0-3) and Cascade (0-3) as the area’s only teams without a win. West Delaware, Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and River Ridge all improved to 1-2.