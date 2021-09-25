EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — For the better part of Friday night, passing was optional, kicking was pivotal and trickery was definitely in style.
Just another rivalry night in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.
Stockton pulled ahead early and held on to dampen East Dubuque’s homecoming with a 35-20 win over the Warriors.
Stockton snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-3 overall and in conference play. The Warriors played their first home game since August and fell to 1-4, 0-4.
A short opening kick gave Stockton excellent starting field position and the Blackhawks took advantage.
Four different Stockton players combined on nine-straight runs — most of them highly-effective, ending with Dustin Oppold’s 2-yard TD plunge to put the Blackhawks on the board first.
Each team turned the ball over in the first quarter, but neither could make it hurt.
After Oppold’s TD, Stockton’s pooch kickoff eluded the Warriors’ return group and the Blackhawks fell on the live ball. Stockton gave it right back moments later when Connor Vincent’s fumble was recovered by East Dubuque’s Brevin Lee.
Vincent coughed up another fumble, but the Blackhawks covered it, saving Stockton’s next drive. One play later, Ian Broshous took an end-around 16 yards for a score to put Stockton up, 14-0.
ED was slow out of the gate, running just five plays in the opening quarter.
Sam Huntington breathed life into the ED offense, though, and sparked the Warriors’ first scoring possession.
Huntington had runs of 18 and 17 yards, which were just a prelude to his 40-yard change-of-direction dash to the end zone midway through the second quarter.
Broshous got his second score of the game — a 33-yard gallop through traffic, to put Stockton up, 21-6, and nearly got another on Stockton’s last-gasp, hook-and-ladder play as time expired before halftime. Broshous was pulled down just shy of the goal line on the only Blackhawk pass completion of the first half.
Stockton’s Parker Luke, who would later seal the game by intercepting an East Dubuque trick-play pass by wide receiver Brady Huseman, joined the offensive show for Stockton with a 27-yard touchdown run.
“(Stockton) had three plays,” East Dubuque coach Joe Edler said. “Blast right, blast left and pitch. They say ‘try to stop us’ and we just couldn’t stop them.”
While Stockton wore down the Warriors with a quartet of backs, Huntington was his usual workhorse self for East Dubuque and the Warriors would make one last charge.
He got his second rushing score as time expired in the third. In the fourth, ED quarterback Sam Bowman caught fire as well with several big completions including a beautiful 21-yard touchdown to Lee to keep the Warriors alive.
“Those first three quarters were a struggle,” Edler said. “Most kids down 35-6 might fold. But our guys didn’t. They’re resilient and they always seem to come back and make it hard on teams (to pull away). If we can figure out how to play that way for four quarters, we’ll be a hard team to reckon with.”