09272022-westdubuquevswaterloowestvball4-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque libero Ella Meyer receives serve during a match with Waterloo West on Tuesday in Epworth, Iowa. She recently recorded her 1,500th career dig.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Western Dubuque senior libero Ella Meyer is a defensive machine for the No. 4-ranked Bobcats.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week leads Iowa Class 4A with 366 digs, recently passing the 1,500 mark.

