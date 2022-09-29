Western Dubuque senior libero Ella Meyer is a defensive machine for the No. 4-ranked Bobcats.
“Ella is in the middle of her fourth year as our libero, and she has really stepped up as a leader this season,” Western Dubuque volleyball coach Megan Scherrman said. “She makes everyone around her want to be better.”
Added Meyer: “We have a lot of different girls playing varsity for the first time, so I kind of take it upon myself to make sure they are focused. The liberos are in charge of the back row, and that’s an important role on the court.”
Meyer added 47 digs to her career tally in Tuesday night’s win over Waterloo West.
“No one reads the ball as well as she does,” Scherrman said. “She’s all over the court and has the ability to pick up balls everywhere. She helps to control the pace of the game, and she has great communication skills.”
Meyer, who grew up with three older sisters who play volleyball, said she has grown up on the court.
“I have just always been around the sport, and I developed a real love for it, especially the libero position,” she said. “A lot of people won’t go for those balls that are hit super hard at you, but I love them. The harder the hitters, the more fun it is for me.”
While she has always played and excelled at the libero, this year she has added a powerful serve to her resume.
She ranks second in Class 4Awith 42 service aces, and has recorded more than 125 in her career.
“Last year I struggled a bit from the serving line, so I made sure I put in extra work during the offseason,” Meyer said. “It can really help the team when you get an ace serve sometimes. That momentum shift can be huge.”
Added Scherrman: “I can’t ever remember thinking after a game that Ella didn’t have a good game. She’s just extremely consistent in a position that is very underestimated.”
Meyer, who plays for a Cedar Falls travel team, said she plans on continuing her volleyball career next year at the collegiate level.
“She is a terrific kid who plays volleyball year-round,” Scherrman said. “I think she will do fantastic at the college level.”
