Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius slides into second base as Vinton-Shellsburg’s Levi Ferguson tries to apply a tag during their Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal last week. Brosius enters the state tournament with 50 stolen bases.

 Dave Kettering / Telegraph Herald

Ryan Brosius has taken a much more aggressive approach on the basepaths during his senior season with the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team.

It’s a confidence that carries over to a Golden Eagles team that will be making its fifth trip to the summer state tournament in nine seasons and the ninth overall. Wahlert (29-13) earned the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A state tournament at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus and will face fifth-seeded Ballard (21-10) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

