Ryan Brosius has taken a much more aggressive approach on the basepaths during his senior season with the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team.
It’s a confidence that carries over to a Golden Eagles team that will be making its fifth trip to the summer state tournament in nine seasons and the ninth overall. Wahlert (29-13) earned the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A state tournament at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus and will face fifth-seeded Ballard (21-10) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Brosius, a Hawkeyes baseball signee, has stolen 50 bases in 52 attempts to rank second in the state and two behind Ottumwa’s Luke Graeve.
“Last year, I was a little hesitant at times to steal bases, but this year I’m a lot more confident and I’ve been getting much better reads off pitchers, so I’ve been going more,” said Brosius, who has 104 stolen bases in his three-year varsity career. The single season state record is 75. “It’s just been a progression over the last three years. And this year, I just want it more, which helps a lot.”
The Eagles certainly brought a hunger into this postseason after advancing to the state championship game in 2021 and suffering an upset loss to DeWitt Central in the substate semifinals last summer. Wahlert rolled Vinton-Shellsburg, 11-1, in the first round of the substate tournament and Solon, 8-1, in the semifinals before gaining revenge with a 7-4 victory over DeWitt Central on Wednesday in the substate final.
“We were hungry to begin with, but going up against the team that took us down last year put a little extra fire beneath us the other night,” said senior second baseman Patrick Fitzgerald, who leads the team with a .352 batting average and has tied a state record by being hit by 29 pitches. West Marshall’s Cody Brady set the mark in 2021. “All of us seniors remember that experience of going to state two years ago, so we’re excited to get back down there and maybe have a little different outcome this week.
“The state tournament experience is a fun one. It is different. And the experience we have gives us a little edge over some of the other teams down there because we’ve been through it. We understand what it’s like and how to handle the added pressure of the state tournament. We’ll be a little more comfortable on that stage because of it.”
Brosius and Jack Walsh, who set the state record with 12 saves this season, played extensively on Wahlert’s 2021 squad, while Bryce Rudiger and Zach Callahan saw spot mound duty and Fitzgerald earned a postseason call-up from the sophomore team. Six other seniors have joined them on this year’s state tournament team.
“The baseball state tournament experience certainly helps, but we have a lot of guys who have been to the UNI-Dome for the football playoffs and have been through the tournament in basketball and other sports, which is just as important, and it’s shown in how locked-in they’ve been for us in the tournament so far,” said 11th-year head coach Kory Tuescher, who also led the Eagles to state in 2015, ’16, ’17 and ’21.
“I hope our guys are hungry at this time of year every season, but maybe they were a little more hungry because of the way last season ended. Credit DeWitt for doing all the little things well last year. But we did seem to have a little extra motivation in the weight room and in other sports this year. We came in with a lot of goals this year, and we have one more that we’d like to achieve down in Iowa City at the end of this week.”
Other than a Week 2 stretch of losing five games in six outings, the Eagles have played consistent baseball throughout the season. After that gauntlet, they didn’t lose consecutive games again until facing Class 4A power Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the final doubleheader of the Mississippi Valley Conference schedule.
“We’re not going to change our approach now,” Brosius said. “A lot of the guys on the baseball team are athletes who play other sports and, at Wahlert, we make it to state in a lot of things. It definitely carries over.
“Making it to state two years ago was a great experience. And it helps that we still have guys from that team who are still playing for us.”
Wahlert will be facing a Ballard squad that hasn’t been to the state tournament since 1989 and made only one other trip to the big stage. But, by no means, will the Eagles look past the Bombers, who at one point won 12 of 13 games this season.
“Every team that makes it to state is a good team,” Fitzgerald said. “We know they have a good pitching staff, so we’ll have to get our bats going early on. We’ve been swinging it pretty well lately, and we feel confident going in.”
Tuescher said the Bombers remind him a lot of his own team, and the fundamental principles instilled in the program by former coach Jerry Roling. Ballard does so many of the little things well that lead to success on the state stage.
“We learned early on that we don’t play clean baseball, we can get beat by anybody,” Tuescher said. “Fortunately, we have been playing good baseball down the stretch. And we’re going to have to continue that against a good team like Ballard.
“I’m just super happy that we get to keep our journey going. It’s an absolute blast to be around these guys. They’re really good dudes, and we have such a strong senior class that has done a great job bringing along the younger guys.”