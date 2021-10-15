Noah Pettinger passed for 195 yards and four touchdowns, with two scores in the first half to his favorite target, Jayden Siegert, as Dubuque Hempstead kept its playoff hopes alive with a 28-14 victory over Waterloo West on Friday night in Waterloo, Iowa.
Luke Odefey and Charlie Besler also caught touchdowns for the Mustangs (4-4, 3-1 Class 5A District 3). Hempstead will need a win over top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy next week in hopes for a postseason spot.
Dubuque Wahlert 49, Jesup 0 — At Jesup, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (3-5) secured their second straight blowout win to build confidence heading toward the postseason.
Dyersville Beckman 41, MFL/Mar-Mac 7 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (8-0) closed a perfect regular season and a 1A District 4 championship by routing the Bulldogs (6-2).
Cascade 2, Postville 0 — The Cougars (4-4, 2-2 Class 1A District 4) clinched the district’s fourth and final playoff berth with a forfeit victory.
West Delaware 25, Independence 14 — At Independence, Iowa: The Hawks (7-1) clinched a playoff spot and share of the 3A District 3 title by claiming the ranked showdown with the Mustangs (7-1).
Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 14 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (0-8) continued their struggles and are still looking for that first win.
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Wyoming Midland 20 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (5-3) won big and clinched a berth into the 8-player postseason field.
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque 22, Dakota 12 — At Dakota, Ill.: The Warriors (3-5) played sound on both sides of the ball to earn their second-straight victory heading into a rivalry showdown with Galena next week.
Durand/Pecatonica 48, Galena 15 — At Durand, Ill.: The Pirates (4-4) couldn’t keep pace with the co-op (7-1), and will now need to beat rival East Dubuque next week to become playoff eligible.
Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 6 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks (3-5) had their playoff hopes dashed.
WISCONSIN
Darlington 46, Lancaster 26 — At Darlington, Wis.: With both teams already in the postseason, it was the Redbirds (8-1) who gained more momentum by topping the Flying Arrows (4-5) behind Easton Evenstad’s 156 yards and four rushing scores.
Cuba City 64, Parkview 13 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olson caught a touchdown, returned an interception for another score and capped his hat trick with a kickoff return TD as the Cubans (7-2) rolled to the big win on their way to the playoffs.
Potosi/Cassville 40, Fennimore 8 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Ashton Spitzak rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, while also catching a score, to power Potosi/Cassville (8-1).
Belleville 35, Mineral Point 7 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers (4-5) had their playoff hopes take a hit with the loss to Belleville, but still snuck into the postseason field.
Brodhead/Juda 22, Prairie du Chien 19 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Maddox Cejka tossed two fourth-quarter TD passes, but the rally fell short for the playoff-bound Blackhawks (5-4).
Edgar 42, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Nevada Sandlin rushed for 77 yards, but the Knights (2-7) couldn’t get much else going.
Adams-Friendship 42, Platteville 19 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen (3-5) momentarily saw their postseason hopes dashed with the loss to Adams-Friendship, but still earned a spot in the playoff field.
Iowa-Grant 2, Pecatonica/Argyle 0 — The Panthers (3-5) closed their season with a forfeit victory.
Belmont 30, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7 — At Elkhart Lake, Wis.: The Braves (6-2) picked up a nice road win in 8-player action.