The Dubuque Hempstead boys and girls cross country teams will have targets on their backs this afternoon, when Waterloo West hosts the Mississippi Valley Conference supermeet at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
Both programs enter the meet as the No. 3-ranked school in the latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches poll of Class 4A schools. The Hempstead boys trail only top ranked Sioux City North and West Des Moines Dowling, while the Mustangs girls team is third behind Pleasant Valley and Des Moines Roosevelt.
Hempstead leads the way with four boys ranked in the top 30 of Class 4A, including No. 1 Derek Leicht, No. 21 John Maloney, No. 22 Jonathan O’Brien and No. 23 Caleb Kass. The Mustangs girls are led by No. 10 Julia Gehl, No. 12 Keelee Leitzen and No. 13 Brooke O’Brien.
Today’s field includes eight boys teams and eight girls teams who appear in the latest team rankings, which lists the top 20 programs in each class.
Western Dubuque boasts the No. 2-ranked girls program and the No. 4-ranked boys team in Class 3A. The Bobcats’ Eli Naumann is ranked No. 2, while teammate Isaiah Hammerand holds down the No. 30 spot. Alyssa Klein leads the Western Dubuque girls at No. 8, while Lily Boge is No. 24.
A young Dubuque Senior girls squad holds down the No. 7 spot in the Class 4A poll despite not having an individual ranked in the top 30, while Dubuque Wahlert sits 11th in Class 3A behind No. 25-ranked Ellie Meyer. Carter Hancock ranks No. 28 in the 3A boys poll for unranked Wahlert.
The boys field includes seven other Class 4A ranked programs – No. 4 Iowa City High, No. 6 Cedar Falls, No. 11 Iowa City Liberty, No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie, No. 14 Iowa City West, No. 16 Linn-Mar and No. 17 Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Individually, 15 MVC boys runners are ranked. Leicht will be running up front with No. 2 Alex McKane of Iowa City West, No. 6 Ford Washburn of City High, No. 9 Miles Wilson of Kennedy, and No. 10 Brayden Burnett of Cedar Falls.
On the girls side, Class 4A ranked teams also include No. 12 Iowa City West, No. 13 Prairie, No. 14 City High, No. 16 Liberty and No. 17 Linn-Mar. Liberty’s Ashlynn Keeney is the top ranked runner in the field at No. 5 in Class 4A. There are eight ranked girls runners in MVC.
Seven area runners appear in the Class 1A individual polls. On the boys side, Bellevue’s Payton Griebel leads the way at No. 12, followed by Maquoketa Valley’s Nolan Ries and Cy Huber at Nos. 16 and 18, Bellevue’s Aiden Onken at No. 28 and Cascade’s Adam Knepper at No. 30. Maquoketa Valley holds down the No. 3 team spot, followed by Bellevue at No. 7 and Clayton Ridge at No. 19.
In the girls rankings, Dyersville Beckman is No. 11 in Class 2A. Bellevue Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp and Allison Kettmann are ranked Nos. 16 and 22 in Class 1A.