Dubuque Senior’s offense is clicking, and Davenport West found out first hand in a big way on Friday night.
Jack Gilligan and Walker Tart hooked up on three touchdown connections as the Rams blew past the Falcons, 45-7, in Davenport, Iowa.
The Rams improved to 4-2 overall and evened their district record at 1-1.
Jack Aitchison opened the scoring for Senior with an 8-yard run, then Gilligan found Tart on a 19-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Kyle Konrardy tacked on a 26-yard field goal, and then Gilligan hit Tart again for a 23-yard touchdown to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.
Tommy Williams blasted into the end zone on an 8-yard score, and then Gilligan and Tart struck pay dirt again on a 53-yard hookup to give the Rams a 38-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Gilligan passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Tart finished with seven receptions for 157 yards and the three scores.
Waukon 64, Dubuque Wahlert 21 — At Waukon, Iowa: For the second straight week, the Golden Eagles (1-5) took a long road trip and it didn’t treat them well, as the Indians’ offense ran roughshod in victory.
West Delaware 50, South Tama 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: It was all Hawks (5-1) in the dominant victory.
DeWitt Central 26, Maquoketa 10 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Cardinals (0-6) hung tough, but are still looking for their first win of the season.
Cascade 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (3-3) evened their record on the season and found their offense in the process, exploding for a 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and taking a 40-0 advantage into the halftime break. Cascade closed it out with a 19-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
East Buchanan 48, Bellevue 7 — At Winthrop, Iowa: East Buchanan’s powerful rushing attack was too much for the Comets (3-3) in the road setback.
Clayton Ridge 41, Maquoketa Valley 6 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles (3-3) evened their record on the season with a blowout win over the Wildcats.
Lansing Kee 46, Edgewood-Colesburg 38 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (4-2) came up short in a wild back-and-forth contest in 8-player action.
ILLINOIS
Galena 41, Eastland/Pearl City 40 (2OT) — At Pearl City, Ill.: The Pirates (3-3) rallied from a 28-20 deficit in the third quarter to win a wild game in double overtime. After Galena took a 41-34 lead, the co-op answered, but the Pirates stymied the point after attempt.
Fulton 42, Stockton 14 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ian Broshous scored on an 85-yard kickoff return, but Fulton proved to be too much for the Blackhawks (2-4) in the runaway victory.
Polo 66, River Ridge 6 — At Polo, Ill.: The Wildcats (2-4) couldn’t get anything going against Polo in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Kurt Wall (2 yards), Rhett Koenig (4) and Ty Wagner (42) scored rushing touchdowns as the Blackhawks (4-3) stood tall on the defensive end and blanked River Valley.
River Ridge 26, Lancaster 21 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Timberwolves (6-1) secured another huge win in their special season, hitting the road and topping the Flying Arrows (3-4).
Platteville 28, New Glarus/Monticello 12 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The Hillmen (2-5) played strong on both sides of the ball and secured a key road win.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 43, Pecatonica/Argyle 8 — At Benton, Wis.: The Knights (2-5) secured the blowout victory over Pec/Argyle on homecoming.
Mineral Point 66, Parkview 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers (3-5) scored early and often in the runaway triumph.
Belleville 42, Fennimore 14 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Golden Eagles (2-5) failed to keep pace with Belleville in the road contest.
Necedah 40, Boscobel 22 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs (1-6) found some success on the offensive end, but the defense couldn’t slow down Necedah in defeat.
Belmont 40, Williams Bay 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Waylon Palzkill rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third score as the Braves (4-2) cruised in the 8-player contest.