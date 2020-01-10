Wartburg College coach Joel Holst will be inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in conjunction with the organization’s annual clinic Jan. 17-18 in Cedar Rapids.
Holst, who played at Clarence-Lowden High School and Coe College, has amassed 930 victories since starting his coaching journey at West Delaware High School in 1985. He went 100-50 at West Delaware before moving on to Northwest Missouri State, where he served as recruiting coordinator and pitching coach for the nationally-ranked NCAA Division II Bearcats for two seasons while earning his masters degree. He took his first collegiate head coaching job at Loras in 1990 and finished 100-80 in five seasons.
In 24 seasons at Wartburg, Holst has gone 700-332 and guided the Knights to 14 NCAA Division III tournaments as a representative of the Iowa Conference (now American Rivers Conference). His 2005 team reached the Division III World Series and finished fourth. His team has won 16 regular-season titles, 11 tournament titles and two NCAA regional titles.
While at Wartburg, he also coached two seasons at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and posted a 30-20 record.
Holst helped bring the Division III World Series to Cedar Rapids, has served on the Division III baseball committee and worked as an IHSBCA clinician five times. He has been named the IHSBCA college coach of the year six times.
Casey to St. Ambrose — Dubuque Senior quarterback Tom Casey will continue his football career at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, this fall. This season, he completed 149 of 246 passes (60.6%) for 1,957 yards (13.1 yards per completion) and 13 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions. He ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in yards and had a quarterback rating of 140.8.
Eddy to DMACC — Dubuque Wahlert’s Rachel Eddy has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Des Moines Area Community College in the fall. Eddy helped the Golden Eagles to a 24-12 record in 2019, when she served as team captain. She led the team in digs with 287 and also had 46 assists and 27 ace serves. The Eagles won the Class 4A state championship during Eddy’s junior season.
Birt honored again — Millikin junior Bradan Birt has been selected the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin wrestler of the week for the second time this season. The Western Dubuque High School grad finished 3-0 with two pins as the Big Blue went 3-0 at the Division III National Challenge on Jan. 4 in Cleveland. He won all three of his matches at 165 pounds, collecting two pins and one technical fall. Birt is 19-1 this season. He also won the wrestler of the week award on Nov. 12.
Clarke’s Lasley feted — Clarke University’s Darius Lasley, a senior from Tama, Iowa, has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week for the period ending Jan. 5. Lasley averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, seven assists and four steals per game in a pair of victories as the Pride extended their winning streak to six games. He also earned the league’s weekly honor on Nov. 3 and on Nov. 17.