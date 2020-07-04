Jason Loeffelholz calls it the no zone.
For Kaylie Springer and Emalee Ryder, it’s the get-on-base zone.
And it’s only a few feet in front of the plate.
Springer and Ryder occupy opposite ends of the Dubuque Hempstead softball team’s lineup, but both have a similar purpose. They’re both prototypical leadoff hitters, both are slap hitters — though Springer will also wait back and hit for power — and both are left-handed batters.
They’re also both critically important for the Mustangs’ success on offense, and they don’t have to hit the ball very far at all to make a major impact.
“They’re kind of opposite slappers; where Kaylie can be a little harder slapper, Emalee is going to throw one down and you see the speed she’s got,” said Loeffelholz, in his first year coaching at Hempstead. “If she gets it down in what we’ll call the no zone, she’s going to be on first base because no fielder is going to be able to field it and throw her out.”
Ryder showed that off in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, beating out a pair of singles that moved just a few feet from the plate — a gap in the defense.
“I just try to put the ball in the gaps and use my speed to get on,” said Ryder, who entered Friday’s doubleheader at Cedar Rapids Jefferson hitting .367 (11-for-30) with 11 runs scored, five RBIs, and is a perfect 4-for-4 stealing bases.
Ryder, a senior outfielder, was used primarily for her speed as a pinch runner in her early seasons with the Mustangs before earning a starting job last season, when she hit .380 and scored 33 runs.
In some lineups, the No. 9 hitter might be the team’s weakest link. Not so for the Mustangs.
“Emalee especially has accepted her role and she kind of enjoys batting out of the nine spot,” Loeffelholz said. “I look at the No. 9 hitter almost as a second leadoff hitter for the top (of the lineup) and she’s been doing a heck of a job of that.”
Springer, a senior shortstop, has been a fixture in Hempstead’s lineup since starting full-time as an eighth-grader, first playing second base as older sister Jenna manned the shortstop position before moving over to the left side of the diamond following her sister’s graduation in 2018.
Entering Friday, Springer was hitting .326 (14-for-43), with 14 runs scored, three doubles, a triple, five RBIs and was 2-for-2 on stolen base attempts. She hit .425 with 41 runs last year.
Hempstead leads the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division in runs scored, and its .358 team batting average leads the full 16-team conference and is eighth overall in Class 5A.
“Turning the lineup over, Emalee always does a really good job,” Springer said. “She’s so fast, all she has to do is hit the ball and she’s almost on first all the time. So her being before me gives me a lot of confidence going up there, and I think we work really well together. We work in practice together on different situations and stuff to do together, so I think it always helps give the team a boost, too.
“Even though we’re not the big power hitters, you know, we’re speedy.”