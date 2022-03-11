CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Bradan Birt isn’t fazed by wrestling in the preliminary round.
Despite being the top seed and one of the most dominant wrestlers in the country, along with winning a national championship last year, Millikin’s Birt was drawn into a pigtail match to open the NCAA Division III wrestling championships this morning at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Birt doesn’t see it as a sign of disrespect, though. At least now.
It’s just an extra match to showcase his dominance on his farewell tour.
Birt, the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion from Western Dubuque, opened his tournament with a first-period fall in the prelims then added a third-period pin a couple hours later to reach tonight's national semifinals.
“When they first came out with the pigtails, whenever brackets were released, I was kind of (angry), not that I’m worried about losing or worried about giving up anything, but at the national tournament, to mentally prepare yourself for a match takes a lot on an athlete, good or bad,” said Birt, who won the 165 title at last year’s National Wrestling Coaches Association tournament after the NCAA canceled the D-III championships for a second consecutive season.
“My dad kept telling me it was God’s plan, because last year’s national tournament I had five matches, now I get five matches (to win a title),” he continued. “It’s just kind of the number going through my head right now, is the number five. At the end of the day, I think it was God’s way of helping me warm up for what I had to do the rest of the day.
"I’m happy it happened. I wouldn’t have said that a few days ago, but I can say it now."
Birt needs one more win to become a five-time All-American. He will be joined in tonight's quarterfinals by Loras’ Jacob Krakow (174) and Shane Liegel (184), and Wartburg’s Joe Pins.
Birt picked up a pair of early four-point near falls before pinning Averett’s Alex Turley with 38 seconds left in the opening period of the pigtail match. He accumulated more than 4 minutes of riding time before pinning Baldwin Wallace’s Dalton Leightner in 6:42 in the first round.
Wartburg’s Pins, the 2019 Iowa Class 3A 132 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead and the third-place medalist at last year’s NWCA tourney, won a 7-3 decision over SUNY-Cortland’s Jayden Cardenas in the first round at 133.
“It’s everything you dream of as a D-III athlete, and just an athlete in general,” Pins said of his NCAA debut. “It felt good (to get that first win out of the way). The mats are a little softer here in Cedar Rapids, these NCAA ones. I love it.”
Loras’ Krakow won an 11-3 major decision over Wesleyan’s Marco Gaita in the first round at 174.
Liegel, the 184-pound champion at last year’s NWCA tournament, beat Augsburg’s Nick Rogge, a former Prairie du Chien standout, 12-2, in their first-round matchup after accumulating more than 5 minutes riding time.
Loras’ Zeke Smith (157) and Gabe Fiser (165), Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson (157), and UW-Platteville’s Isaac Wiegel (125), Zach Thompson (133) and Tyler Hannah (197) lost their first-round matches.