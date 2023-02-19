West Delaware's Cameron Geuther (top) tries to turn Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor during their Iowa Class 2A 285-pound state championship match Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Geuther won, 7-0.
DES MOINES -- Cameron Geuther stood tall on top of the podium.
Why wouldn’t he after all the work it took to get there?
West Delaware’s Geuther, the top-seeded heavyweight, finished off his run to a state championship with a 7-0 victory over Dike-New Hartford’s Wil Textor in the Iowa Class 2A state finals on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Recommended for you
“It felt awesome. It was the best thing ever,” Geuther said of reaching the top step. “There’s nothing like it.”
It was certainly a deserved reward after an up-and-down career that almost didn’t get started.
Geuther said he played football as a sophomore at 345 pounds, then reported for wrestling practice at 340.
The heavyweight limit is 285.
“I just had to get it off as fast as I could,” he said. “It was hard but I got it done. It took pretty much a full season, but got it done.”
West Delaware coach Jeff Voss has watched Geuther’s transition from a wrestler who struggled to win junior varsity matches to one who went 35-16 last year and placed sixth at the state tournament. Seven of those losses came against four wrestlers who combined to win six state championships.
“He loved the sport of wrestling and he put a lot of time in to getting better,” Voss said.
Geuther said he opted to start working out with Big Game Wrestling Club following his sophomore season. That, along with practicing with one of the best 2A teams in the state, began to pay dividends. Geuther noticed himself becoming a better athlete.
He eventually cut down to 242 pounds for world team trials.
“I guess I wanted this bad,” he said. “I wanted to stand on that podium with my best friends and just have that match, I guess. That was fun.”
Geuther finished this season 43-5. He pinned his first two state opponents and won his semifinal match, 3-0.
“It’s a good ending to a career that had some ups and downs,” Voss said. “But he stuck through it and stayed with it and now he’s getting what he deserves.”
He didn’t just deserve it. He earned it.
“Earning it is on the back of our shirt every day. I knew I had to earn it,” Geuther said. “I had a lot of defining moments throughout the season this year, last year. I keep learning, keep trying to build myself as a person. Because that’s what it’s about, building myself as a person.
“Wrestling is cool and all. Winning is cool. State title is cool. But being a better person in four or five years when wrestling is no longer a factor is what I’m working toward, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.