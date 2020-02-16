It took a few fortunate bounces for the Green Bay Gamblers to stop the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ six-game winning streak.
Riese Gaber and Antonio Venuto each tallied a goal and two assists, but the Saints dropped a 4-3 decision Saturday night in Green Bay. The Gamblers split the home-and-home weekend series, but the Saints still won the season series, 3-1.
The Gamblers took the early lead thanks to a fortunate bounce just 4:11 into the game. A clearing attempt by Dubuque defenseman Braden Doyle from behind his own net clipped the skate of Green Bay’s Tyler Paquette and dribbled in front. Kyler Grundy quickly snapped a shot past goalie Aidan McCarthy for his eighth goal of the season.
Green Bay doubled its lead 4:34 later, when Jake Schmaltz tipped Ryan O’Reilly’s shot from the blue line past McCarthy for his 11th of the season.
Alex Servagno made it 3-0 at the 15:50 mark with another fortunate break. His shot from along the goal line got tangled in McCarthy’s feet and trickled into the net for his ninth of the season.
The Saints finally solved Green Bay goalie Gavin Enright at 7:30 of the second period while on their third power play of the night. Mark Cheremeta gained the offensive zone, and cycled the puck around the boards to Venuto on the right wing. He moved the puck to Gaber, who found Matthew Kopperud alone in the left faceoff circle. Kopperud wired a wrist shot past Enright for his 14th goal of the campaign.
Less than six minutes later, the Saints cut the deficit to a single goal on Venuto’s 13th of the season. Cheremeta flipped the puck into the Gamblers’ zone in the left corner, where Gaber tracked it down and send a backhand pass to the low slot. Venuto quickly chipped the puck over Enright to make it 3-2.
The Saints pulled even 1:56 into the third period on Gaber’s 29th goal of the season. Stephen Halliday won a faceoff to Gaber, whose initial shot was blocked. Ian Pierce hustled to the rebound and fed Venuto in the right corner. Venuto moved it to Gaber, who wired a one-timer past Enright from the right faceoff circle.
The goal pushed Gaber into sole possession of second place on the Saints’ goal-scoring chart in the Tier I era at 51. Seamus Malone holds the record with 55, and Colin Theisen is the only other player to reach 50.
But the Gamblers broke the tie on yet another fortunate bounce with 12:24 to play in regulation and while on their fifth power play of the night. Mason Lohrei’s shot from the point deflected off a Dubuque defender and past McCarthy for his eighth of the season. Jarrett Lee and Schmaltz assisted.