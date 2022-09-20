The 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic will hit the road this weekend, quite literally.
A season-ending staple at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, for decades, the promoters at the track decided to cancel the event originally scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 2-3. Davenport Speedway stepped up, and now the Yankee will take place Friday and Saturday at the quarter-mile track located on the grounds of the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa.
The move to Davenport is for this year only, and promoters said the race will return to 300 Raceway in 2023. Davenport Speedway announced the move on Saturday, less than a week ahead of the event.
Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hosted the first Yankee in 1978, and event has been run every year except 2018 due to inclement weather.
Friday’s card will feature IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, and a 4-cylinder Enduro. The Late Models and Stock Cars will each race for a $1,045 top prize, and the Enduro will pay $2,645 to the winner. There will also be practice sessions open to all classes.
The Super Late Model Racing Series will take center stage on Saturday. The late models will be a combined Hoker Trucking East Series and Malvern Bank West Series event, with a $6,045 top prize awaiting the winner of the A-Main.
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Outlaw Street Stocks and Mini Late Models will also race Saturday night. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, and Outlaw Street Stocks, will each race for $1,045-to-win.
Grandstand admission for Friday’s race is $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12 and free for children under 4. Saturday’s ticket prices are $22 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12 and free for children under 4.
For more information on the Yankee Dirt Track Classic, visit davenportiaspeedway.com or the K Promotions- Davenport Speedway Facebook page.
MAQUOKETA SPEEDWAY SET FOR FINALE
Maquoketa Speedway will conclude its racing season this weekend with the inaugural running of the Gil Short Memorial. Gil Short was the chief and founder of the Speedway Fire Rescue group that services many eastern Iowa race tracks by providing safety equipment and personnel.
Friday’s card, which opens with hot laps at 6:30 p.m., features the IMCA Modifieds battling for a $1,200 first prize. The Sportmods will battle it out for a $750 top prize, while the Hobby Stocks, INEX Legends and the Mini Late Models will be in action.
Saturday’s card features the INEX Legends racing for a $1,000 top prize, and the IMCA Stock Cars battling for a $750 top prize. Also racing will be the Hobby Stocks, AIRS cars, Midwest Jalopies and a 50-lap Enduro race. Hot laps are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
DUBUQUE SPEEDWAY TO DECIDE SEASON CHAMPS
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway rescheduled its season championships for this Sunday night after being rained out Aug. 28.
Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m., one hour earlier than the weekly racing program during the summer months. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65-and-older, $6 for students ages 13-17 and free for those under 12 accompanied by an adult.
The racing program includes IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, Limited Late Models and Mini Late Models.
Dubuque Speedway’s season will conclude with the Iowa Dirt Nationals, which take place Oct. 13-15.
