The 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic will hit the road this weekend, quite literally.

A season-ending staple at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, for decades, the promoters at the track decided to cancel the event originally scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 2-3. Davenport Speedway stepped up, and now the Yankee will take place Friday and Saturday at the quarter-mile track located on the grounds of the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa.

