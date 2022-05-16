The LaMotte, Iowa, native outgunned Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, to win the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature on Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway. One night earlier, he edged Ray Cox Jr., by less than a car length to claim the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature at Maquoketa Speedway.
Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa, finished third ahead of four Dubuque drivers – Tyler Madigan, Jason Schueller, Dustin Wilwert and Jed Freiburger – in Sunday’s feature.
In the 25-lap Late Model feature, Andy Nezworski, of Blue Grass, Iowa, defeated Joel Callahan, of Dubuque. Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, placed third, followed by Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa, and Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa.
Cole Mather, of Oelwein, Iowa, won the 12-lap IMCA Stock Car feature for the second straight week by holding off Dustin Vis, of Martelle, Iowa. Mitchell Evens, of Dubuque, finished third, followed by Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa; and Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., prevented Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, from winning a second straight 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature at Dubuque. Becker took the checkers last week. The top five also included Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis.; Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill.
Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., bested Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., in the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature. Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa, placed third, followed by Brandon Schneider, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa.
In the 10-lap Mini-Late Model feature, Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis., beat Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, to the checkers. Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa, finished third, followed by Bowen Wilson, of Cuba City, Wis., and Mercede Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis.
Other feature winners on Saturday night at Maquoketa included: Shane Paris, of Muscatine, Iowa, in the IMCA SportMod division; Jacob Ellithorpe, of Maquoketa, in the IMCA Stock Car feature; Dave Eberle, of Freeport, Ill., in INEX Legends; Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa, in the IMCA Hobby Stocks; and Cyle Hawkins, of Blue Grass, Iowa, in Sport Compacts.
