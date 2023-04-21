Here is a capsule look at area girls soccer teams:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Chris Medinger (6th season)
Last year — 7-8
Returning starters — Gwen Schroeder (Soph., GK); Maya Oliver (Jr., M/F); Elise Kilburg (Sr., M/F); Ella Tracy (Sr., D/M); Megan Kremer (Jr., D/F)
Other returning veteran — Skylar Sieverding (Soph., F/M)
Promising newcomers — Kalyn Skrivseth (Soph., D/M); Jessica Deaver (Fr., M/F); Addison Ploessl (Fr., F/M); Anna Cota (Fr., M/D); Lilliana Tracy (Fr., M/F); Kambree Schwager (Fr., D/M); Katie Tritz (Jr., M); Amber Kremer (Fr., D/F)
Outlook — The Mohawks have seen a change this year with Bellevue breaking off to form its own program, cutting a 24-player roster from last year down to 14 this year. The cupboard isn’t bare, though, with five returning starters, including goalkeeper Schroeder and last year’s leading scorer in Kilburg. Schroeder finished last season with 163 saves and just 28 goals allowed. Kilburg tallied eight goals and an assist. Megan Kremer had two goals and Oliver had a goal and an assist.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Dan Pierce (2nd season)
Last year — 5-7
Returning starters — Haley Rork (Sr.); Rebecca Hillers (Sr.); Rachel Powers (Sr.); Morgan Pierce (Jr.); Katy Geuder (Jr.); Ava Beck (Jr.); Amyra Millard (Soph.)
Other returning veterans — Ella Oberbreckling (Soph.); Lola Reimer (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Tonya Stewart (Soph.); Jayda Wardell (Soph.); Ellie Brandt (Jr.); Jamilah Hussein (Jr.); Hailey Gaul (Soph.); Kendra Knospe (Soph.); Daisy Dickson (Soph.); Alivya Goerdt (Fr.)
Outlook — The Eagles enter their second season of existence and hope to take a step forward with the return of seven starters to a team that is still relatively inexperienced, with only seven players who have played all the way through youth soccer. Rork led the team last season with 17 points, six goals and five assists. Powers was second on the team with 15 points, six goals and three assists. Geuder added three goals, and Hillers and Morgan Pierce had two goals and one assist apiece.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Hannah Crumpton (7th season)
Last year — 0-16, 0-7 WaMaC
Returning starters — Kelly Beckman (Sr.); Sydney Lorang (Sr.); Kayleigh Haan (Jr.); Hannah Pederson (Jr.); Madelynn Zehr (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Emily Neiers (Jr.); Anna Sickels (Soph.); Sarah Perez (Soph.); Monika Hernandez (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Lexi Harbach (Sr.); Sydney Demmer (Sr.); Natalie Beilby (Fr.); Karlie Wright (Fr.); Sophia Hegland (Fr.)
Outlook — The Hawks are in the midst of a tough stretch and have won just two matches since 2017. The aim will be to improve on both offense and defense this season. West Delaware scored just two goals last year and allowed six or more goals in 13 of their 16 matches. West Delaware is still a fairly young team and there is plenty of inexperience within the program. Sickels has the team’s only returning goal from last year.
