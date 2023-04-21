04012022-marquetteclaytonridgegirlsoccer7-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Bellevue Marquette goalkeeper Gwen Schroeder makes a save during a penalty kick shootout against Clayton Ridge last season in Bellevue, Iowa. Both teams are looking to improve this year after finishing just below .500 last spring.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Here is a capsule look at area girls soccer teams:

TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.